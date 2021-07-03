Health
What we know, new features in San Joaquin County
Note: Children under the age of 11 are not vaccinated.
Everyone over the age of 12 can be vaccinated with COVID-19 to reduce their chances of getting sick and protect themselves while protecting the people around them.
From national health guidance, unvaccinated children (and everyone) over the age of 2 should continue to use masks and follow the COVID Safe Protocol.
To start the holiday weekend, this week’s COVID-19 update is as follows:
Why are you concerned about delta variants?
New cases of COVID-19 have increased compared to last week due to the spread of delta variants across the United States, health officials said Thursday. USA Today reported..
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the weekly national average of new daily cases was 10% higher, despite a 95% decrease in cases from the national peak in January.
The more contagious delta mutant is the second most prevalent variant in the United States and is expected to become the most common “in the coming weeks,” Warensky said. It was.
Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) met on July 2 for a press conference on a variety of subjects, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between 15 minute and 16 minute marksDr. Tedros Adanom Gebreyes, director of WHO, said, “At a very dangerous time in this pandemic, like Delta, which is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in many countries.” I talked about seeds.
“In countries where vaccination coverage is narrow, the terrible sight of hospital flooding is once again commonplace,” he said. “No county on earth is yet out of the forest.”
Delta variants are “dangerous, are evolving and mutating, and public health responses need to be constantly evaluated and carefully adjusted,” said Tedros.
Unlike the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WHO monitors pandemics around the world where the CDC focuses on the United States. Compared to other countries The United States is one of the countries with the highest supply and vaccinations...
The United States is not as volatile and uncertain as other countries, but there are concerns that delta variants exist and are monitored by health professionals.
For the full WHO one-hour press conference, you can access the video at: https://www.pscp.tv/w/1OdKrVVZYYlKX Or https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1410939796516597761..
USA Today COVID-19 Update: In the United States this week, daily cases are increasing by 10%. J & J vaccine may protect from delta variants
How to keep this July 4th safe?
“In addition to the usual safety measures for fireworks, we still have to consider being COVID safe,” said Dr. Maggie Park, SJC Public Health Officer.
“It’s a good idea to wash your hands well, stay home in case of illness, and use common-sense infection control measures such as safe food handling,” she added. The park also recommends avoiding buffets, shared finger foods, utensils and drinks.
People can get together and celebrate on holiday weekends, but “due to the current prevalence of highly infectious Delta variants, it’s a good idea to keep the gathering small and outdoors,” Park said. I am.
For children under the age of 11, Park is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.Please be safe this July 4thAnnouncement on June 29th of this year:
If your child is still too young to be vaccinated with COVID-19, try to keep a safe physical distance at public meetings. People over the age of 2 who have not yet been vaccinated should also wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is especially true for the highly contagious delta mutant of COVID-19, which is prevalent this summer.
“The heat and current drought conditions require special attention to fireworks, and people need to maintain hydration,” Park said.
Where are we now
This Tuesday Weekly Report on San Joaquin County Public Health Services Between June 20 and 26 of this year, 6 new deaths and 231 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the county.
From a qualified population (aged 12+), 48.84% are fully vaccinated and 8.86% are partially vaccinated. As mentioned earlier, these percentages do not include children under the age of 11.
Therefore, 48.84% does not mean that almost half of the county is almost vaccinated, but that half of the population over the age of 12 is vaccinated.
In early May, health officials noted an increase in cases of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County.
Park pointed out, among other reasons that may be responsible at that time. The “big uplift” of the case was when people gathered for a vacation after Easter..
Will the number of cases of COVID-19 increase and the number of people who get sick will increase after July 4th? Maybe not. why? Unlike Easter, more and more people are currently vaccinated, but collection restrictions and restrictions have changed since June 15.
CDC updated them Guidance on masks for unvaccinated people Online on June 29th. It reads:
- If you are not fully vaccinated and you are not over 2 years old, you will need to wear a mask in a public place indoors.
- Generally, you do not need to wear a mask outdoors.
- In areas with high COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask for activities in close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated in a crowded outdoor environment.
- If you are completely vaccinated and have a weakened immune system or are taking medication, you may need to continue to take protective measures, such as wearing a mask. Talk to your healthcare provider about the steps you can take to manage your health and risk.
- If you are fully vaccinated, see When you were fully vaccinated (at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html)
For more information on masks and how to prevent illness, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html..
The complete county report can be accessed at the following URL: http://www.sjcphs.org/Disease/documents/20210629_Weekly%20COVID-19%20Report.pdf..
Record reporter Laura Diaz covers social justice and social issues.She can reach at [email protected] Or on Twitter @laurasdiaz_.. Support local news and subscribe to Stockton Records. https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow..
Sources
2/ https://www.recordnet.com/story/news/local/2021/07/03/covid-19-updates-what-we-know-whats-new-sj-county-fourth-of-july-delta-variant-stockton/7845011002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]