Rising travel on July 4 raises COVID concerns

Missouri has sought help from the new COVID-19 Federal Response Team as delta variants continue to spread and the number of cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing across the state.

The “surge response team,” announced at the White House press conference on Thursday, will be dispatched to emerging COVID-19 hotspots across the country where vaccination rates remain low. They aim not only to boost testing and vaccination, but also to track and treat sick people.

Missouri reported 4,271 new COVID-19 cases last week, with 945 hospitalized throughout the state. Of the hospitalized, 265 are in the intensive care unit and 121 are on ventilator, according to state data.

Southwestern Missouri has emerged as a hotspot for the more infectious COVID-19 strain, the Delta mutant, in recent weeks. The result was a burden on hospitals, a national headline, and annoyance to health care leaders.

Steve Edwards, President and CEO of Cox Health in Springfield, posted a daily virus report (32% symptomatological positive case rate) at the hospital, along with a message of frustration on Thursday.

“If you make terribly derogatory comments about vaccines and you don’t have public health expertise, you may be responsible for someone’s death,” Edwards wrote. “Shut up.”

Even in the news:

► ► Despite accounting for only 2% of early pandemic cases Children now account for more than 24% of new COVID-19 weekly infectionsAlthough it accounts for only 16% of the population.

► ► The delta variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading throughout Africa, and mutations in the coronavirus are causing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, fueling a third wave of pandemics.

► ► President Joe Biden hosted the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday, making the Dodgers the first team to be honored at the White House since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

► ► Cases of delta variants of COVID-19 increased by 46% in the UK in one weekFollowing an almost four-fold increase in the new case of the variant last month.

📈Today’s numbers: In the United States, more than 33.7 million COVID-19 cases have been identified and at least 605,500 have died. According to data from Johns Hopkins University. World total: 183.1 and above Million and over 3.9 The death of a million people. Over 156.2 million Americans are fully vaccinated – 47.1% of the population, According to the CDC.

📘What we are reading: On Thursday, at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, dazzling fireworks illuminated the dark sky of Cinderella Castle. Marks the park’s first night fireworks show since the coronavirus pandemic began.

6 people who are COVID-19 positive in the surfside condominium collapse test

6 task forces who will work in the field later A condominium building in the Miami area collapsed Last week, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Kominsky said at a press conference on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

After that, the task force left the site. The on-site team conducted contact tracing and tested 424 Florida Task Force members. “We will continue to monitor as well,” Kominsky said.

– Christine Fernando

Experts ask if WHO should lead an investigation into the origin of the pandemic

As the World Health Organization develops an up-to-date plan to investigate how the coronavirus pandemic began, more and more scientists say UN agencies are failing to do their job and should not be investigated. I will.

Many experts say that while some have strong ties to WHO, political tensions between the United States and China make it impossible for authorities to find reliable answers. They say what is needed is a broad and independent analysis that is close to what happened in the aftermath of the 1986 Chernobyl accident.

Lawrence Gostyn, director of the WHO Cooperation Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at Georgetown University, said: “For a year and a half, they have been hampered by China, and it is very clear that they do not reach the bottom of it.”

The first phase of WHO’s mission required Chinese approval not only for experts traveling in China, but also for their entire agenda and their final report.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University said the United States must conduct rigorous investigations of its scientists and admit that they can be held as liable as China.

“The idea that China was doing bad things is a false premise to start this investigation,” Sax said. “If working in the lab was of any cause (pandemic), it is very likely that both the United States and China have worked together on scientific initiatives.”

There are no plans to block Russia as virus deaths set new records

Despite record new deaths and a surge in daily COVID-19 infections, the Kremlin claims that there are no plans to blockade construction nationwide.

Russian officials reported 679 deaths from the new coronavirus on Friday. This is the fourth consecutive day in a pandemic with the highest number of deaths per day. New daily infections have more than doubled in the past month, increasing from about 9,000 in early June to more than 20,000 this week. On Friday, the Russian Oblast Coronavirus Task Force reported 23,218 new infections.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that authorities were not discussing the blockade.

Russian officials have accused Russians of lazy attitudes towards taking precautionary measures, the prevalence of more infectious variants, and an increasing number of cases of low vaccination rates. Russia is one of the first countries to announce and deploy the coronavirus vaccine, but only slightly over 23 million people, or 15% of the 146 million population, receive at least one dose. ..

Russia had only one six-week blockade nationwide last spring, and authorities have since largely circumvented strict restrictions requiring business closures. Since then, only one region of Russia, the Republic of Buryatia in Siberia, has had two blockades, with the latest blockade taking place on Sunday.

The Russian Coronavirus Task Force reports that more than 5.5 million cases of coronavirus have been identified in a pandemic and 136,565 have died.

More Free July 4th More Travelers Raise Pandemic Concerns

Newly discovered Americans enjoying the freedom to travel on the weekend of July 4th to gather for cooking, fireworks, concerts and beach outings, a number not seen since the day before the pandemic. Is expected.

And when delta mutants are spreading rapidly, a large mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans could undo some of the progress made in the tragedy. There is. AAA estimates that more than 47 million people will travel by car or plane in the United States this weekend, returning to 2019 levels, 40% higher than last year. This includes 3.5 million airline passengers.

Nashville expects as many as 400,000 people to flow into the city for the July 4th celebration featuring country star Brad Paisley. It is expected that the beach and lakeside will also be crowded. In Southern California, Huntington Beach is planning one of the biggest festivals on the west coast. This is a three-day festival with the potential for 500,000 people.

President Joe Biden welcomed the holiday as a historic moment in the recovery of the nation from the crisis, which killed more than 600,000 Americans and led to a limit of several months, which is now almost gone. He will invite more than 1,000 people (first responders, key workers, troops) at the White House to host food and fireworks to commemorate what the administration calls “Summer of Freedom.”

“I’m going to celebrate it,” Biden said on Friday before the holidays. “Great things are happening …. Throughout the United States, people go to ball games and do good things.” But he also “lost lives” for those who weren’t vaccinated. I will be vaccinated. “

Young people are planning a “wild” summer to make up for the time lost during the pandemic

Many young people overcompensate for their lack of sociality during a pandemic with a booming social calendar and want to release it in the wild summer.

When Carolyn Zenaris moved to New York for an internship, she prioritized exploring New York, meeting new people and having the best summer of her life. Xenalis has one motto for this summer. It shouldn’t say no to the invitation, whether it’s a walk in the park or a drink on Tuesday night. Even the mundane things like Monday night turned into “single Mondays” every week at Xenalis’ local bar.

“I don’t really take the time to interact with others, visit new places, or make new memories, overcoming a pandemic,” said Westbrook, Connecticut. Told.

Others like Erica Juan are not in a hurry to dive into pre-pandemic social life.

“The pandemic realized that superficial activities such as excessive parties and drinking weren’t that important after all,” fans say. Instead, she “treats herself” by creating DIY art and reading on a relaxed bike.

read more.

— Jenna Ryu

Contributed by: Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader; Associated Press