The Delta variant has emerged, much like box office revenue has skyrocketed.

The end of last week, Universal Aggregate “F9” Best opening weekend Of the movies released during the pandemic, $ 70 million in length helped boost the total weekend length to $ 98.7 million. This is another record in the industry.

About 80% of movie theaters are open Open to the public this weekend, mask restrictions for people vaccinated with coronavirus have been relaxed. As cinemas continue to reopen and Covid’s cases have diminished, the studio is confident in releasing a major blockbuster photo.

Domestic box office revenues have gained momentum since March, with ticket sales of $ 98.7 million last weekend, a record for the pandemic era.

The slow and steady rise in box office revenue can be threatened by new coronavirus variants.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of the US population has been vaccinated at least once, which has dramatically reduced the number of deaths from Covid. The number of new cases has declined significantly in recent weeks and is well below its peak.However, public health officials are monitoring the spread of highly contagious delta mutants. Community with low vaccination rate, Supporting the recent increase in the number of cases.

Increasing cases of delta variants could reinstate health and safety restrictions, both domestically and internationally, and discourage movie fans around the world from going to the theaters.

Cities like Los Angeles have already chosen to reverse the mask guidelines, and both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks in public places such as restaurants, shops, and cinemas. It is highly recommended to do so. Cinema chains have told CNBC that cinema locations will continue to comply with all regional obligations.

Eric Handler, a media and entertainment analyst at MKM Partners, said: “It’s not a big deal because we want the vaccine to help fight it off enough.”

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday, the United States has a high vaccination rate, Its highly effective vaccine has made it possible to relax mask restrictions And social distance measures. In comparison, much of the world remains unvaccinated, and evidence now suggests that vaccines developed outside the United States are less effective.

Sean Robins, Chief Analyst at Boxoffice.com, said:

New blockades are being imposed in some countries where delta variants are becoming more prevalent.

Delta variants currently account for about 25% of new cases sequenced in the United States, and authorities say they expect delta variants to become the dominant strain in the United States. According to the CDC, delta variant rates can reach as high as 50% in some counties.

The US government is concerned about US pockets with low immunization rates.In Japan, about Immunization rates in 1,000 counties in the United States are less than 30%Warensky said Thursday. She said these counties are primarily in the southeast and midwest and are most vulnerable to Covid infections. Authorities have confirmed that the incidence of the disease is already increasing in these counties as the more contagious delta mutants spread further.

“The film industry, like many other industries, has been considering a variety of scenarios similar to the current one for quite some time as part of resuming plans, but it’s not taken for granted. “Hmm,” said Robins. “But at this point, as widely reported by health officials, there are no signs of imminent impact on domestic cinemas as long as vaccinated individuals are protected.”

— CNBC Rich Mendes Contributed to this report.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBC Universal and CNBC. NBC Universal is a distributor of “F9”.