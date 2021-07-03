Covid: Skipping a fully vaccinated quarantine in the UK “creates a grudge” | Vaccines and immunization

Scientific advisors warn that allowing two doses of the Covid vaccine to skip quarantine could create resentment and create a large number of non-compliance.

Downing Street confirmed that it is considering whether to withdraw all legal quarantine measures against fully vaccinated people who have come into contact with infected people “as part of the post-step 4 world”. ..

After July 19th, the Times will be “advised” by double-jabbed people after a meeting of the Covid Steering Committee was held on Monday and reported that the minister was expected to approve the plan. It will be. I take a test every day, but I don’t have to.

With Robert West, Professor of Health Psychology, University College London Institute for Epidemiology healthHe told Times Radio that he was able to “see the rationale” for the policy, but had serious problems “outweighing the potential interests.”

West, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors, who advises Sage, said: Huge injustice.

“If you become unfair in this situation, you may feel resentment, and if you feel resentment, you may lose compliance.”

West added that the “only possible scenario” in which this policy could work is “far ahead” when double vaccines are provided to everyone.

However, Dr. Bharat Pancania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter School of Medicine for infectious diseases, said he thought it was “totally OK” for people who had been vaccinated twice with the coronavirus vaccine to be exempt from quarantine.