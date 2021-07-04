A woman afraid of the side effects of the vaccine died of a delta variant: “I couldn’t convince her.”





A Missouri woman chose not to fire for fear of the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, but later became infected with a new coronavirus delta variant and died in the hospital. Deborah Kerr Michael, the mother of 45-year-old Tricia Jones, who has now died, is urging them aloud. Hesitate to vaccine To get a jab after losing my daughter in June.She spoke to the Kansas City news channel fox 4 WDAF-TV about daughter’s death and vaccine hesitation In an interview Broadcast this week. “I think she was afraid of side effects. I hear a lot of horror stories. I was scared and surprised because it was rough when I took the shot. So she didn’t want to convince her. I couldn’t, “Carmichael told the Missouri news channel. Jones, who lived in Grain Valley, was the mother of two, including her 18-year-old daughter Adriana, who had just graduated from high school. The teen told Fox 4 that his mother was her “best friend.” “There were many days when I stood next to my mom and said,’Get up, mom, get up.’ She will never wake up, and I just want her to wake up. We I don’t think anyone needs to experience what he has experienced. Carmichael took the pandemic seriously and urged everyone to get vaccinated. “Take this seriously. I don’t want to see your loved ones experience this,” she said. Jones was reportedly hospitalized on May 9. She was then placed on a ventilator and died on June 9. “She got it and then said,’Mom, about shots, about masks, about being diligent, etc., you were right.'” I don’t want to be right. I’m fine with you. That’s all that matters, “said Carmichael. Missouri remains one of the lowest immunization rates in the United States, ahead of the other 11 states. New York Times Tracker. Just under 56% of adult residents in the state have been vaccinated at least once, and just under 49% have been fully vaccinated. By comparison, in Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont, more than 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Experts claim that about 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity. A study conducted by Gallup from May 18 to 23 found that about a quarter (24%) of adults in the United States did not plan to vaccinate. Of the people in the group hesitating to vaccinate, 78% said they were “unlikely” to change their minds about the vaccine, and 51% could adjust their plans for vaccination against COVID-19. “No,” he said. Public health authorities, Religious leader Said a member of the Diet Repeated warranty The general public that the vaccine is safe and very effective in preventing severe COVID-19.Former president Donald Trump And the president Joe Biden Vaccinated, Prompted All US adults follow their example. Newsweek We asked the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for comment.

