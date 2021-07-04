I’m mixing vaccines in more places, do I need to do so? :: WRAL.com

— From Germany to the Dominican Republic, government health officials have recommended a “mixed and match” approach to vaccination in the hope of better protecting people by providing them with two vaccines. I am. As a second or third dose.

But does it really protect people better, and is it even necessary? From a scientific point of view, no jury has been released yet.

Research is currently underway to better understand the risks and benefits of mixing coronavirus vaccines. This may alleviate the logistical problems of some global vaccine programs. However, further research is needed to see if the DPT vaccine schedule works in the real world.

On Thursday, Germany released what appears to be the strongest recommendation everywhere regarding the combination of coronavirus vaccines.

The German Immunization Standing Committee (STIKO) said that people receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine “must be vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine as the second dose, regardless of age.”

The Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines use mRNA technology, and the AstraZeneca vaccine uses a virus called adenovirus to send immunogenesis commands to the body.

STIKO said “current study results” indicate that the immune response generated after mixed-dose vaccination is “clearly superior.”

The Dominican Republic said Thursday that it would begin giving medical professionals a third additional vaccine to combat the new coronavirus variant, and recipients would be vaccinated with a different type of vaccine than the first two. He said he needed to. The country uses three vaccines: AstraZeneca, China’s Sinovac vaccine, and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

Weaker recommendations were made in June when Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunity stated that “the mRNA vaccine is currently preferred as the second dose for individuals who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD vaccine.” The we.

The Canadian Commission said it is making recommendations based on “new evidence of a potentially better immune response from this DPT vaccine schedule.”

Vaccine schedules that combined the Oxford / AstraZeneca and Pfizercovid-19 vaccines all elicited a strong immune response, but schedules that included the Pfizer vaccine were more powerful, British researchers found.

In another study, people who received a mixed dose of coronavirus vaccine (those who received a second dose of a different vaccine than the first) had mild side effects such as fever, chills, malaise, and headache. Seemed to be more likely to experience. British researchers reported in the Lancet Medical Journal in May.

However, the side effects after mix-and-match vaccination were short-lived and there were no other safety concerns.

“Research agenda for optimizing vaccines”

The idea of ​​using one type of vaccine for the first dose and another for the second dose was given by Dr. Ameshua Darya, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Health and Security Center, even before the coronavirus pandemic. Has been considering for quite some time. , Told CNN on Friday. This concept is called heterologous prime boost vaccination.

“In the past, there was research on the avian influenza virus using heterologous prime boost, which is part of the research agenda for vaccine optimization,” said Adalja.

“This study is early in understanding where the Covid vaccine will end up in the months and years in terms of what it will look like in the future, but how to make a better second-generation vaccine. It is important to understand and use this, even the knowledge to improve other vaccines against other infections, “added Adalja.

According to Adalja, it’s important to understand how the immune response varies from vaccine to vaccine. The immune system responds to different vaccine technologies in different ways.

“This is a very fruitful area of ​​study that is important to understand, especially for people who may not always respond well to standard regimens, such as those with strong immunosuppression, to have a better vaccine regimen. Organ transplants that may help in designing. “

In a study published in the Journals of Internal Medicine in June, a third dose of coronavirus vaccine increased antibody levels in some organ transplant recipients who did not respond well to standard vaccination schedules. It has been suggested that it may be useful for.

In patients in the study who had no measurable antibody after two doses, one-third showed an increase in antibody after the third dose-and all in patients with low antibody levels after the second dose. The patient was given the third dose. Some were boost-immunized with the same vaccine, but many were not.

You don’t need a booster yet

Whether more infectious delta coronavirus variants are prevalent in the United States and additional vaccines are needed to boost vaccinated people, especially those who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Some people were worried. The effect is low.

However, the newly released data suggests that this is not the case.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine appears to provide immunity that lasts at least eight months and provides adequate protection against worried Delta variants, the company said in a statement Thursday night. ..

“Current data from the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces a strong, undiminished neutralizing antibody response. Rather, over time. Improvements can be seen with this, “Dr. Matamimen J & J’s research and development in the Janssen vaccine division was outlined in a statement.

According to the company, a single dose of the vaccine provokes a sustained antibody response, producing immune cells called T cells. This also lasts for 8 months.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, told CNN on Friday.

“We should be driven by science,” Ofit said. “Currently, according to science, two doses of the mRNA vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can protect you from the serious and serious illness caused by the delta mutant. . “

