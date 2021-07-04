The CDC looks at the threat of delta variants while shedding light on the July 4th rally





Washington (NEXSTAR) —The White House admits that it can’t meet its goal of vaccination of 70% of Americans by July 4, but federal health officials say fireworks and parties can move forward this year as well. It states. “Enjoy a safe holiday weekend full of family and friends,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference on Thursday for the White House’s COVID-19 response team. The CDC continues to remind people that unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks around others, but vaccinated people do not. Warensky said Americans should be proud of the dramatic progress they have made in the last six months. Since January, the number of COVID-19-related deaths has plummeted by more than 90%. However, the virus is being revived, driven by the more contagious delta mutant, and Warensky said he expects it to soon surpass the alpha mutant as the dominant strain in the country. “It’s clear that a community where people remain unvaccinated is a community that remains vulnerable,” Walensky said. CDC data show that hospitalizations and deaths are currently on the rise. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Task Force and head of the country, said, “We are celebrating as a country, recognizing the fact that we are in a serious situation for unvaccinated people. I will. ” An infectious disease expert said. “The good news is that there is a solution.” He said early data showed that all three vaccines available in the United States could protect people from delta mutations. “It works, it’s free, it’s safe,” he said about getting vaccinated. The Biden administration is working to combat the rise in incidents and has announced plans to explode resources into a community that has emerged as a hotspot for the virus. Health officials say many of these communities are in the Midwest and Southeast. Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of vaccination, stating that 99.5% of COVID-19-related deaths are due to unvaccinated people, according to data from the last six months. ..



