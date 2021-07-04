Need a third Covid-19 jab?





The answers to the questions regarding the provisional guidance of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) regarding booster campaigns are as follows: – What is this guidance? Vaccine experts advising the government have come up with new interim advice detailing what. COVID-19 Vaccine booster campaigns can be as needed: sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0462%"/> Almost half of the adult population is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine booster jab This includes information about when to launch a potential booster campaign and who will be in the first row of the third Covid-19 jab. – When will the booster campaign start? If so, it will start in September. But experts emphasized that the campaign may not really be needed and the first jab may be enough to protect people during the winter. Experts will know more about how long people will be given vaccine protection in the coming weeks as more clinical trial data comes in. If you are classified as vulnerable to Covid-19 because of your age, work, or health, you are. Some people are also offered boosters to protect others. The proposal suggests that a two-step approach is best, with the most vulnerable providing the jab first. – Who will be eligible first? JCVI said it is necessary to provide booster and influenza vaccines to the next group from September in Stage 1 of a potential booster immunization program. – All adults over 70 years – People living in long-term care facilities for the elderly – Frontline medical and social care workers – Immunosuppressed adults 16 years and older – Adults 16 years and older who are considered to be clinically very vulnerable – Who is next? According to JCVI, Stage 2 people should be provided with booster doses as soon as feasible after Stage 1 and “equal emphasis on influenza vaccines when eligible.” – All adults over 50 – All adults aged 16-49 years in the influenza or Covid-19 risk group – Contact of immunosuppressed individual adult households – How many people get a jab? About 32 million people in the UK as a whole, about 48% of the population. The Department of Health (DHSC) said about 15 million people will be called in Stage 1 and 17 million people in Stage 2. – Do you definitely need additional jabs? The interim advice set by JCVI has been put together to help the NHS plan booster campaigns. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessary. Over time, people may lose some of the protection provided by the vaccine due to weakened immunity or the emergence of new mutants that can escape protection from the vaccine. However, at this time, it is unknown whether the immune system is weakened. DHSC has sufficient evidence that two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine used in the United Kingdom provide strong protection against serious illness for the majority of people for at least 6 months. He said there is evidence that people in the department may have longer-term protection. .. And the current jab seems to be doing a pretty good job in the face of the new delta variant. Scientists are looking forward to the results of the next few weeks of research, which should show how well vaccines endure the challenges of time. We will also consider other information, such as new concerns. – Will you be offered the same jabs you received earlier? It’s not yet known if people will be offered the same vaccine again or another jab, but until more data is available from clinical trials, the advisor said, “All possibilities are on the table. There is. “ Authorities will be able to find out more if the results of the CovBoost trial, which will be reported in August, are available. – Need to double jab again? Since people are provided with a single jab as a booster, deploying the program is logistically easy for the NHS and more convenient for those attending the appointment. – Does not being eligible for Stage 1 or Stage 2 mean that you cannot get a booster? Experts said it was premature to say whether other people not listed in Stage 1 or Stage 2 would need a Covid-19 vaccine booster this winter. Some young adults have just received a second dose. JCVI will consider the benefits of boosters to others “when more information becomes available later”. – Will it be given at the same time as the flu shot? The proposed booster campaign is in line with the influenza jab program in terms of timing. “If possible, a synergistic approach to Covid-19 delivery and influenza vaccination may support delivery and maximize the uptake of both vaccines,” experts said. – Does the booster campaign include so-called variant vaccines? Subspecies vaccines are designed to target specific variants of the virus that is endemic. JCVI said vaccines specifically designed for the variant of concern will not be available this fall in time for booster immunization. – When do you know more? JCVI plans by September. However, he warned that the current advice is prophylactic and subject to “substantial” changes. Thanks to our loyal readers, we can continue to provide reliable news, analysis and insights that are important to you.Get unlimited access to unmatched local reports Here We support the work of a dedicated press team.

