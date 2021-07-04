Health
July 3, 2021: Covid Cases in LA County-Cerritos Community News
July 3, 2021
Los Angeles County reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths on Saturday as the county’s infection rate continued to rise tremendously over the past few days.
According to state statistics, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 275 to 278 on Friday, and the number of COVID patients in ICU units in the county decreased from 72 to 70.
According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Saturday figures have resulted in a total of 1,251,848 cases and 24,498 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Health officials say the recent increase is driven by an increase in COVID-19 mutants, especially the more contagious delta mutants. They are at sufficient risk for Delta variants to pose a significant threat, as 4 million residents in LA County have not yet been vaccinated and have tripled cases in the past week. I added.
This variant is believed to be responsible for more than 26% of current COVID-19 infections in the United States and is also responsible for the prevalence of infections in parts of India and the United Kingdom.
New data confirm that fully vaccinated people are well protected from severe infections with delta mutants, but those with only one vaccine are not well protected. The department said, to infect others, very few individuals who are completely vaccinated can be infected.
“We are grateful for the great progress we have made over the past year, but we are not yet out of the woods,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department. “If you plan to meet with others on this holiday, especially if you are meeting with an unvaccinated individual or child, take wise precautions to prevent the transmission of the virus.”
“If you have not been vaccinated, other public health precautions have been lifted and you should consider getting vaccinated now for increased protection. Talk to your loved ones and ask about their experiences. Vaccines provide us with the best tools to end this pandemic that has plagued us for months. “
On Friday, the department said the moving average of people testing positive for the virus was increasing, but it’s still very low at just 1.3%. This is up from 1.2% on Thursday, but four times the 0.3% rate reported by the county in early June.
Health officials have been closely monitoring the steadily rising number of cases and test positive rates since most COVID-19 health restrictions were lifted on June 15. This increase results in a highly contagious “delta” mutant of the COVID-19 virus. It continues to spread locally and nationwide.
According to Feller, 245 cases of the “delta” mutation were confirmed in the county on Thursday, almost double the number last week.
The county has performed the limited sequence tests needed to identify the variants, so it is not possible to estimate the numbers across the population, but the most predominant variant detected in the county is the “delta”. I am.
The county has received more than 10.4 million COVID-19 vaccines. According to the latest figures, 59% of residents over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated and 68% are vaccinated at least once.
This number is higher in the elderly, with 76% of people over the age of 65 being fully vaccinated and 87% receiving at least one vaccination.
The county continues to provide incentives in the hope of encouraging more people to be vaccinated.
From Friday to next Thursday, anyone vaccinated at the county, the City of Los Angeles, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center has a chance to win one of the four ticket packages at The Huntington Library. There is. , Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles County Arboretum, South Coast Botanical Gardens. The package includes Huntington’s annual membership and a one-day pass to other facilities.
In Orange County, health officials confirmed another 74 COVID infections on Friday, a cumulative increase to 256,445. Another death was also reported, increasing the county death to 5,123. The number of people admitted to COVID in Orange County decreased from 70 on Thursday to 63 on Friday, 12 of whom were admitted to the ICU.
OC personnel no longer update their daily case numbers over the weekend.
