Unvaccinated people are “various factories,” says infectious disease experts :: WRAL.com

— Unvaccinated people do more than just endanger their health. According to infectious disease experts, being infected with the coronavirus is also a risk for everyone.

This is because the only source of new coronavirus variants is the infected body.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told CNN on Friday.

“The more unvaccinated people, the more chances the virus will propagate,” Schaffner said.

“When that happens, it mutates and may throw away more serious mutations in the future.”

Not all viruses mutate, and coronaviruses are not particularly mutable, but they change and evolve.

Most changes have no meaning to the virus, but some changes can weaken the virus. However, there are cases where the virus randomly mutates and benefits from it. For example, it is more contagious, more efficient in replication, and has the ability to infect a wide variety of hosts.

Viruses that have an advantage overcome other viruses and ultimately make up the majority of the virus particles that infect someone. When the infected person passes the virus to another person, they pass the variant.

If the mutant version is successful enough, it becomes a variant.

But to do that, you need to duplicate. Unvaccinated people offer the opportunity.

Andrew Pekoshi, a microbiologist and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNN that “even if a mutation occurs in the virus, it will persist because it makes it easier for the virus to spread to the population.” ..

“Every time the virus changes, it gives the virus a different platform for adding more mutations. Now we have a virus that spreads more efficiently.”

Viruses that do not spread cannot be mutated.

Variants occur worldwide-B.1.1.7 or alpha variants were first seen in the United Kingdom. B.1.351 or beta variants were first discovered in South Africa. The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first seen in India. The United States then introduced several unique variants, including the B.1.427 or Epsilon strain first seen in California and the B.1.526 or Eta variant first seen in New York.

Already, one new variant is sweeping much of the world. Last summer, a version of a virus with a mutation called D614G spread from Europe to the United States and elsewhere in the world. With this change, the virus was more successful and improved replication, so the version was inherited from the original strain that emerged from China. It appeared before naming the variant, but it is now the default version of the virus.

Most of the new variants have added changes to the D614G. The Alpha variant, or B.1.1.7, became the dominant variant in the United States by the end of spring, thanks to its extra transmissibility. Today, the Delta variant is even more contagious and will be the major variant in many countries, including the United States.

Current vaccines provide good protection against all previous variants, but it can change at any time. As a result, doctors and public health authorities want more people to be vaccinated.

“The more you allow the virus to spread, the more chances the virus will change,” the World Health Organization advised last month.

Vaccines are not widely available in many countries. But in the United States, demand is slowing and supply is plentiful. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 18 states are fully vaccinated in more than half of their inhabitants.

“Currently, immunization rates in about 1,000 counties in the United States are less than 30%. These communities are most vulnerable, primarily in the southeast and midwest. Some of these areas already have disease incidence. It’s growing, “CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky told the White House briefing Thursday.

“Every time I see the virus circulating in a population, especially those with immunized, vaccinated, and unvaccinated pockets, the virus can be investigated. There is, “said Pecos.

When a virus attempts to infect someone with immunity, it can fail or successfully cause a mild or asymptomatic infection. In that case, it replicates in response to pressure from the primed immune system.

A successful virus, like a bank robber whose photo is on a wanted poster, is a virus that makes random changes that obscure the immune system.

These populations of unvaccinated people not only spread to the virus, but also give changing changes.

Dr. Philip Landrigan, a pediatrician and immunologist at Boston University, said:

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.