11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, one local transmission of Health News & Top Stories





Singapore-Singapore reported only one case of locally infected Covid-19 on Sunday (July 4), the Ministry of Health said in a daily update. The patient is currently unrelated to other cases. In addition, there were 10 imported cases, all of which were listed in the Stay-at-home Order (SHN) or were quarantined upon arrival in Singapore. Nine of these were detected on arrival and finally caused the virus during SHN or quarantine. Details will be announced on Sunday night. of Four cases of local infection reported on Saturday, Two of them are linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, bringing the total to 20. The other two are linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, with 18 cases. It was already quarantined when all four were found to be infected. Two clusters have also been closed because there have been no cases associated with them in the last 28 days. One is related to Senkan’s NTUC Foodfare Cluster and the other is related to a 56-year-old Singaporean housewife who tested positive on May 31st. As of Saturday, there were 26 active clusters, each ranging from 3 to 93 infections, and 113 Covid-19 cases were hospitalized. Most were well and were under surveillance. However, nine developed a serious illness and needed oxygen supplementation, while two were in the intensive care unit. Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased from 92 cases last week to 37 cases last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also dropped from 18 cases last week to 2 cases. In Singapore, Covid-19 complications killed 36 people, while 15 people who tested positive died from other causes. In another update on Saturday, MOH said it made a conclusion Special test operations on 103 Henderson Crescent, and 55, 56, 57 Lengkok Bahru. All 510 residents and visitors of 103 Henderson Crescent wiped with a cotton swab were tested negative for Covid-19 infection. Meanwhile, of the 1,792 people associated with swabbed Lengkok Bahru, two tested positive for Covid-19. The other 1,790 were negative on the test. Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 183 million people. Over 3.9 million people have died.

