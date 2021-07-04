Vaccine controversy continues for some young Americans.Here’s one reason – CBS Baltimore

(CNN) — Destiny Britt is thinking a lot about the Covid-19 vaccine and has no plans to vaccinate it immediately.

“Don’t take the vaccine as you would when people don’t want to take it as rebellious,” she said.

She says the 21-year-old from Atlanta is skeptical, mainly because of the vaccine for heritage of Tuskegee syphilis research. Still, some experts say that this is not the only reason young people are still hesitant months after the vaccine becomes available.

Despite her research, Brit is worried about the potential rare side effects of the vaccine, such as myocarditis, a condition that causes inflammation of the heart.

“But how can I find out that a small percentage isn’t me?” She asks.

Brit’s continued distrust comes from the dramatic decline in Covid-19 deaths across the United States. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the average daily death toll is less than one-tenth of the peak pandemic, but nearly 300 people still die from Covid-19 in the United States.

Still, those who died in Covid-19 in May were younger and disproportionately black than those who died in Covid-19 through a pandemic, CNN analysis of CDC data shows. And Americans still dying on Covid-19 haven’t been “overwhelmingly” vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper last week.

In general, vaccination rates in young adults are low and slowly increasing over time compared to other age groups. The report has been published Recently by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Intention to get vaccinated is also low. If the weekly vaccination pace continues from the week of May 22, only 57.5% of people under the age of 30 will receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine by the end of August.

CDC report Shows that the weekly rate for newly vaccinated adults aged 18-29 years has dropped from 3.6% to 2%. The CDC director states that of the 20 million vaccinated adolescents, only about 300 cases have been reported, accounting for only .002%.

Brit, who works for the Atlanta record label, says he doesn’t trust the vaccine, but instead trusts his immune system.

“I would rather make sure I’m eating a healthier diet to make sure I’m taking vitamin C or fighting rather than getting vaccinated.”

Brit claims that Covid-19 knows it’s genuine and continues to wear masks at work and around friends and family.

But what is worrisome to experts is the way of thinking among young people like Brit.

“Maybe you won’t get that sick, but even people with mild illness can have long-lasting symptoms,” said Dr. Lina Wen, a medical analyst at CNN. ..

“Some people have lost their hair, others continue to lose their sense of taste and smell. Individuals who have difficulty concentrating memory, revocation, nerve and muscle pain,” she said.

CDC researchers met last week to discuss the very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported between most recently vaccinated young men and teens.

They concluded that the benefits of the mRNA vaccine far outweighed the risks. Wen explains that even if you have myocarditis, you can recover within a few days, but if you get infected with Covid-19, you can get very ill and have long-term consequences. Did.

“There’s this pervasive story that somehow young people don’t get sick and don’t die from the coronavirus, but that’s not true,” she said.

Wen took care of a young man who had poor concentration, chronic fatigue, and was infected with Covid-19, making it difficult to even walk on the block.

Strengthening outreach activities

Brit lives in Georgia. Georgia has the lowest vaccination coverage in the country and the highest number of Covid-19 deaths last week.

Because the White House has partnered with organizations and private companies to encourage adults under the age of 30 to vaccinate, some companies, such as the men’s grooming company Ax, are sending young people to breweries in Atlanta and elsewhere. We are holding a tempting event.

Blacks are the most under-vaccinated racial or ethnic group in the United States. More than 45% of the US population is fully vaccinated with Covid-19, but blacks have less than half that coverage, about 22%.

Dr. Lisa Cooper, founder of the Johns Hopkins Health Disparity Center, told CNN, “These low rates may be due in part to vaccine hesitation, but due to inequality in access to vaccines. It’s possible that they are. ” “Many African Americans in the South live in rural areas with restricted access to medical facilities. In addition, many have other stressors associated with housing, food, or work insecurity. You may have it, which may prevent you from being vaccinated. “

Julius Thomas is the CEO and founder of The People’s Uprising, a non-profit organization, and a friend of Brit. She also volunteers in groups.

Ironically, nonprofits are planning to host a vaccine drive for people like Brit this month.

“Go to the skating rink, go to a place like Topgolf or BeltLine It’s a gathering place for young people, “says Thomas.

Thomas wants Brit to come soon.

“We care so much about you that we really push it hard,” he says.

But Brit sticks to her skepticism.

She knows that the black community continues to die from Covid-19 at a higher rate than any other group, but she does not know if or when she will be vaccinated.

“To know exactly what the side effects are, you need to make sure that they have been around for a while.”

