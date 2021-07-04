Cases of COVID continue to increase throughout the state

Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow this week, with more than 2,000 reported state-wide between Monday 28 June and Friday 2 July.

Last week, the Arkansas Department of Health chose to stop public reporting of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, citing changes in the reporting requirements of the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and how the state tracks virus cases. did.

Locally, eight new COVID-19 cases were reported between Monday and Friday, with five recovery and no COVID-related deaths.

From Friday 25 June to Friday 2 July, 14 cases were identified in the county, 130 COVID tests were performed, and a 7-day positive rate was 10%.

ADH spokesman Danyelle McNeill recently said tests were declining across the state and that there could be more cases in the counties that the data reflect.

Across the state, 2,359 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Monday and Friday, and 3,325 cases were reported between June 25 and July 2. The 7-day positive rate for Arkansas was 8.6%.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a warning during a weekly update last Tuesday when Arkansas traveled on a holiday weekend on July 4th.

“Yes, you’re going to travel. Yes, you’re going to the lake. Yes, you’re going to cook and celebrate your backyard — I’ll join it — but at the same time, you’re vaccinated. If you have not received it and you intend to participate in those activities, please take responsibility for taking care of yourself. Do not increase the spread of the virus, “he said.

He also emphasized a delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is contagious and that people infected with it have worse health consequences than those infected with the original strain of virus. Is nothing.

“Take care of yourself and follow the guidelines. This is actually a social distance and you will wear a mask if you are not vaccinated,” he said. “Note that there are so many mutants and viruses in Arkansas.”

The latest variant report for ADH, produced on June 28, identified 5-20 variant cases in Union County. A total of 505 variants have been identified in Arkansas, with the UK variant being the most common and the Delta variant being the third most common. However, not all positive tests are sequenced for viral variants, so there may be more cases of undetected variants.

Hutchinson pointed out the bright spots in Arkansas’ COVID trajectory. The state has shown the best performance in the SEC when it comes to immunizing nursing home staff and residents with the virus.

Courtyard Healthcare and Rehabilitation announced this week that more than 75% of its staff have been vaccinated against the virus.

“We are proud that the Courtyard Rehabilitation and Health Center has vaccinated 86% of our staff,” Rachel Bunch, Executive Director of the Arkansas Healthcare Association, said in a press release. “Our team recognizes that vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves, residents and families from COVID-19, the state’s most vulnerable. I’ve seen staff work hard day and night to keep people safe. “

But Hutchinson said Tuesday that only 39% of the state’s total population had been vaccinated against the virus.

In Union County, on Friday, 26.02% of the county’s population was fully immunized and 4.81% was partially immunized. In other words, I had only received the double vaccination once. Between June 25th and July 2nd, there were 371 vaccinations in the county.

Hutchinson said on Tuesday that most people currently infected with COVID-19 are not immune to the virus. More than 98% of people hospitalized with COVID since January were not immunized, and 99.6% of the 988 Arkansas who died after January 26 were not immunized.

“Statistics, science tells us what we need to do,” Hutchinson said.

Dr. Cam Patterson, Prime Minister of Arkansas Medical Center (UAMS), warned this week of the possibility of a “third surge” in viral cases.

“With the COVID-19 infection in Arkansas, we are now heading in the wrong direction,” he said on Tuesday. “If you look at the number of patients with severe disabilities and those who need mechanical ventilation, that number has more than tripled in the last eight weeks … and the July 4th holiday is approaching and finally Worry that this will continue to happen when children return to school. “

Alexandria Bennett, director of business development at the South Arkansas Medical Center, said on Friday that there were five COVID patients being treated with MCSA.

“It’s the most we’ve had for a long time,” Bennett said.

Patients are now sick and younger than they were a year ago, according to Patterson.

“There are patients in their twenties who need cardiopulmonary bypass to control COVID-19 infection,” he said. “Elderly people may be doing a better job of getting vaccinated … Another major factor that Governor Hutchinson hinted at here is the Delta variant. The Delta variant identified in Arkansas on May 1st. At this point, more than 25% of Arkansas genomic isolates are delta variants, and within a week or two, delta variants will be in more than half of the state’s COVID-19 cases. I expect it to be. “

According to Patterson, the Delta variant is 70% more contagious than other viral variants and is twice as easy to spread. And it causes a much more serious illness.

“This won’t lose your sense of smell and bad cases of the flu. It will soon come to the hospital and be ventilated,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of obtaining a vaccine, as well as its safety and efficacy.

“Compare 300 COVID-19-positive patients in our hospital with 0 patients in our hospital due to vaccination complications,” Patterson said.

When families celebrate Independence Day today, McNeil recommended that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people take COVID-related precautions as well.

“Unvaccinated people should wear masks and stay at a social distance. Vaccinated people strive to avoid crowded areas with unvaccinated people. Should be, “she said.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available in Union County and is free for anyone who wants to get the vaccine, whether or not they have health insurance.

Vaccines are available at Melvin’s Discount Pharmacy, Wal-Mart, and Union County Local Health Units in the county. To set up a vaccination appointment at Melvin’s, call 870-863-4155. For local health units, call 1-800-985-6030. For more information on Walmart, please visit walmart.com/COVID.

“Vaccination is the best you can do to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” McNeil said.