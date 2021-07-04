The spread of delta variants can make it even more difficult to reach herd immunity, experts say.

CNN Posted: Posted

People will cross Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, July 2, 2021. Tourists re-entered the city and gambling revenue hit a record high. However, its progress is threatened. Nevada saw the highest proportion of new COVID-19 cases in the country this week. (AP photo / John Rocher)

(CNN) — Witnessed in so many parts of the United States Low vaccination rateSpread of delta variants of Coronavirus Leading experts say it will make it much harder for the country to reach herd immunity.

“I don’t know exactly what the herd immunity rate of Covid-19 will be. Dr. Rachel Levine, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Friday.

Herd immunity The point is that the virus can no longer infect people because a sufficient number of people already have the virus or are vaccinated.

Estimates depend on how much of the population needs to be immune to achieve that goal. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, states that 70-85% of people who have immunity can reach herd immunity.

According to Levine, there is good news. “Vaccinated people are protected from this variant of the Delta, and they are very unlikely to get sick and it is virtually impossible to request hospitalization.”

For unvaccinated people, “the Delta variant poses a threat,” Levine said.

Variants with a high percentage of cases in some states

The first Delta variant found in India is susceptible to infecting people and can cause even more serious illness.

In California, about half of the state’s 40 million population is vaccinated, with an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, and officials say the Delta variant accounts for 36% of all new cases. I will.

“The most important thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants is to vaccinate all qualified people,” said Thomas, California Public Health Officer. Dr. Aragon said.

On Monday, Los Angeles County recommended wearing masks in indoor public spaces, even if vaccinated, and on Friday, the city and county of St. Louis, Missouri did the same. As the variant became widespread, both jurisdictions made recommendations.

Dr. Fredrick Ecoles, Deputy Director of the City of St. Louis, said: Health, in news releases.

“Missouri is currently in a very bad place,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and medical analyst at CNN. She said the state is seeing a “dramatic rise” in Covid-19 cases, similar to the rise seen last summer.

“There are places in Missouri where only 10%, 15% and 20% of the population are fully vaccinated. This new delta will spread like wildfire there,” she said. Told. “They also have no choice but to impose a mask obligation while trying to vaccinate.”

Regarding Maskman Dates in Los Angeles County, Ranny said, “In the face of this surge in incidents, reversing indoor Maskman dates is not the worst thing in the world.”

Such a mission signals people that they need to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated. But the problem is that even unvaccinated people are least likely to wear a mask.

CNN analyst Dr. Leana Wen In the states with the lowest vaccination rates, the rate of delta mutations is even higher in new cases, he told CNN on Friday.

“In the five states with the highest Covid-19 prevalence, Delta variants account for more than 50% of cases. Arkansas is 50%. Utah is 60%. Missouri is 70%.” Wen says. It was. “I think we also need to remember the statistics of who is sick. Generally, it’s unvaccinated people.”

Where the U.S. state stands for vaccination

As of Friday, 47.1% of the total US population had been fully vaccinated and 54.7% had been vaccinated once. Federal data.. Over the past week, an average of 662,906 people have been fully vaccinated daily.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 18 states that have completely vaccinated more than half of their population. They are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Road Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Washington DC.

Experts agree that vaccination is the best protection against delta variants.

Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic infections caused by the delta mutant Fauci. Said.. People who take it only once have less protection.

The company said this week that Moderna’s vaccine was found in the laboratory to act on new mutants, including the Delta strain. Serum samples from people who received two shots of the Modana vaccine showed neutralizing activity against the mutant, Modana said in a preprint study that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

According to Johnson & Johnson, the one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides immunity that lasts at least eight months and provides protection against the Delta variant.

Travel information from WHO

Fauci provided good news flickering before the July 4th holiday: Americans can celebrate with proper precautions, he said.

“That is, if you get vaccinated, you get a high degree of protection. If you don’t, you need to wear a mask and think seriously about vaccination,” he said.

But US surgeon president Dr. Vivek Murthy said he was most worried about unvaccinated people heading for the holiday weekend.

“If you are not vaccinated, if you are vaccinated travel If you meet people from different households, gather indoors, and are unmasked, there is a significant risk that the virus will continue to spread, “he told CNN on Friday.

People are traveling more and more: The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2.19 million people at airports across the country on Friday. This is the highest number since the pandemic began and is higher than the same day in 2019 before the pandemic.

AAA estimates that 47.7 million people will travel by road or plane between July 1st and 5th, an increase of 40% compared to last year’s July 4th holiday.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization’s new interim international travel guidance, released Friday, takes into account the status of vaccinations and the types of concerns and concerns.

Organizations recommend following a “risk-based approach” when implementing Covid-19 measures.

“This approach requires consideration of the risks posed by travel for the import and export of cases in the context of evolving epidemiology, including the emergence and distribution of viral variants of concern. COVID-19 vaccination Lessons learned during the response to the pandemic, such as early detection and management of cases, application of public health and social measures, “WHO said in a statement.

WHO should also not require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry or departure, and if there is immunity to vaccination or a previously confirmed infection, national authorities will carry out individual tests or quarantine. He pointed out that the approach can be regarded as a condition of entry.

