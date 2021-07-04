How to avoid ticks — and what to do if you are bitten: Shot

Switch captions Bill Davis / Newsday via Getty Images

Ecologist Dan Sarkeld and his colleagues were surprised to find 180 mites in less than a mile on a coastal trail near Muir Beach in California one day in 2016, as mites are not known as beach lovers.

“I was happy with the high number of ticks, as opposed to most people. It was exciting in terms of sample size and data,” says Salkeld. Release In June.

But it’s also calm. For years, people who track the types of black-footed mites that carry Lyme disease have been in most traditional habitats of tall grass and deciduous forests, but even farther away. I’m finding

Today, “as the numbers grow, we see mites in areas that we don’t consider to be traditional habitats,” says Plit.

That trend continues, with mites appearing in areas previously considered safe from disease-carrying arachnids, from beach areas along the California coast to well-kept lawns in the northeast. Mayo Clinic parasitologist Bobby Plit theorizes that the large number of mites may have forced them to diverge into new habitats.

And many of them seem to carry pathogens. Pritt’s lab tests tens of thousands of mites. Over the last three years, they have discovered that more and more mites carry the bacteria that cause anaplasmosis. Anaplasmosis can cause headaches, fever, chills, and serious illness if treatment is delayed.

It all leads to more illnesses: tick-borne diseases Best ever, About 50,000 cases are reported each year, and no more cases are reported.

Switch captions NPR Sheila Eldred

Lyme disease is by far the most prevalent, accounting for about 35,000 cases in 2019, but mites also include pathogens that can cause allergies to lean meat and acute respiratory distress. It is. In rare cases, tick-borne disease is fatal. Anaplasmosis is the second most common tick-borne disease, with nearly 8,000 cases reported in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about the types and locations of ticks you should be aware of, and what to do if you are bitten.

Check your local tick predictions

The risk of your personal illness is highly dependent on your location.

The prevalence of mites depends on many local factors that make it difficult to wipe out generalization, said Dr. George Dempsey of the East Hampton Family Medicine. Bay Area Lime Foundation “■ National Lime Biobank. As such, he is skeptical of hearing the predictions for the next tick season.

“Every year, acorns, cold and warm winters are said to make this year a big year …” he says, but all of these factors vary from place to place.

Currently, the mild winters and sultry summers of the Midwest produce mites earlier than usual, for example. Elizabeth Schiffman, epidemiologist supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Health, said:

Regional differences are also changing. In East Hampton, New York, Dempsey has less Lyme disease because of the relatively new ticks and fewer black-footed ticks in the area. Then, back on the Muir Beach Trail in California, Sarkeld’s team got a second surprise when testing the ticks they found.

“Our prediction would have been Lyme disease, but it was as high as ticks in the woodlands,” he said, questioning his study. Should tick infection rates be reported hyper? -Local level — maybe even a single trail?

What does that mean for us as we move away from ticks? Plit says he is familiar with ticks in his area. (Try this field map from the University of Rhode Island TickEncounter website. And keep in mind that your state or county health department is your best bet for local tick information.

Know your tick type

Switch captions (Top, left to right) Public Health Image Library, Wikimedia Commons, James Gathany / CDC (Bottom, left to right) Public Health Image Library, Patrick Gorring / iNaturalist, Public Health Image Library

These are the main types you may encounter in the United States

Black-footed mites, often called deer mites, It can carry Lyme disease, Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, Powassan virus. Adult black-footed mites are sesame-sized. The larva is the size of a poppy seed.It is in Eastern half of America The black-footed tick near the Pacific coast is a cousin of this tick, known as the western black-footed tick.

Ticks It’s aggressive. Instead of “groping” from the leaves like black-footed mites, they may track people 50 to 75 feet away. “People can be hanging on their decks and they will crawl over them,” says Dempsey.

They can carry ehrlichiosis, heartland virus, tularemia, and Southern tick-related rash disease. Their bites can also cause Alphagal Syndrome, which can cause allergies to meat. Adult women have white spots on their backs.

In that rangeWide belt of the country From Iowa to Texas and everywhere to the east.

Gulf Coast tick It’s a close relationship.

American dog tick, also known as wood tick, It can carry one of the most deadly tick-borne diseases, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Tularemia. These mites are much larger than the black-footed mites, so people are more likely to find them when they get caught.It is in Two-thirds of the eastern part of the country and California..

Rocky Mountain Wood Tick In addition to Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia, Colorado mite fever can be spread.It’s mainly Northern Rocky Mountains..

Asian Haemaphysalis longicornis A new species landed in the United States in 2017, when it was first discovered in New Jersey sheep. It is currently in the spotlight in at least 15 states. Midwest and East Coast. Female mites do not need to mate for spawning, and thousands of mites are found together, making the grassland appear to be moving.They are not yet known to infect the disease in the United States

How to avoid being bitten

To avoid encountering mites, you should be aware that you should take precautions whenever you spend a significant amount of time outdoors in the area of ​​mites, such as hiking or mowing the lawn. Fortunately, the same preventive techniques work for all types of mites, Pritt says.

1. Become a dokey: Repelling ticks starts with your clothes. Choose long sleeves and trousers if possible. “Pushing your pants into your socks makes it harder to access the areas where ticks can bite,” says Plit, who wears white coveralls and ducts his feet to the socks as he drags the ticks. Spray an excellent repellent on exposed skin. Also, clothing that may be worn in mite habitats should be pre-treated with permethrin repellent for maximum protection.

2. Strip: After an adventure, just mowing the lawn, the easiest way to make sure the mites are outside is to undress as soon as possible. Once inside, take off all your clothes on the pouch to keep the hangers outside. Jump Check for mites and scrubs in the shower. Remember that ticks that carry the disease can be small. At the larval stage, when you are more likely to bite you, the black-footed mites are the size of poppy seeds. Don’t forget your pets and children. Check for ticks outside. Otherwise, mites can fall into the dog and bite you.

3. Disinfection: Throw the discarded clothing into the dryer over high heat for at least 6 minutes to kill the straggler.

What to do if you are bitten

1. Don’t panic. Plit admits that it’s a difficult rule to follow, but keep in mind that not all mites carry harmful bacteria and viruses.

2. Forget folk remedies: “By grabbing the fine-tipped tweezers and pulling them out in a smooth, continuous motion without twisting, you can remove them as close to the skin as possible,” says Plit. No, you don’t have to light the match or wrap it in butter. In fact, these methods often only partially remove them.

3. Save. Place the mites in a plastic bag in the freezer. The risk of Lyme disease transmission may increase, especially if it appears to be worn for long periods of time. That way, if you decide to see a doctor, they can even identify the type of tick that bites you and even test for the bacteria that cause the disease. However, keep in mind that even if the tick test is positive, it may not be infected, Dempsey says.

4. Pay attention to the symptoms: Rashes, headaches, flu-like symptoms, and joint pain can all be signs of Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and ehrlichiosis. Stiff shoulders and swollen lymph nodes are associated with Lyme disease.

If you have symptoms: Many people with Lyme disease I don’t remember the rash Or a tick bite. So communicate your concerns to your healthcare provider. After your body develops antibodies, blood tests may be able to detect Lyme disease.