10 COVID-19 MythBusters: Get Facts About Vaccines

The importance of COVID vaccination will be at the forefront of the debate as Washington will resume after a long and difficult period.

Local, state, and national health experts agree that the best way to overcome this pandemic is to vaccinate most of the community, especially when new variants emerge across the country. I will.

It is understandable that some people are hesitant to get the vaccine. Their reasons are often complex and personal. As a healthcare provider and healthcare system that addresses community well-being, we provide facts that help people make the best choices surrounding vaccination.

Myth 1: The COVID-19 vaccine was in a hurry and was not safe.

Fact: The COVID-19 vaccine is now available through an emergency use authorization approved by federal health authorities and considered safe. The vaccine is currently under review for full Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already designated the vaccine as safe and highly effective in preventing COVID-19. Other countries, including Canada, also determined that the vaccine was safe and effective after evaluation. Providence has its own review and approval process for COVID vaccines. The safety and well-being of our patients is our priority.

Myth 2: COVID-19 is obtained by vaccination.

Fact: The COVID-19 vaccine does not give you a virus. The COVID-19 vaccine uses messenger RNA (mRNA) to teach the immune system how to recognize and fight off a virus when it comes into contact with it. The vaccine does not contain live viruses and does not cause infection.

Myth 3: The vaccine contains a microchip.

Fact: The COVID-19 vaccine does not have a microchip or tracking device. Vaccines prevent people from becoming infected with the virus and reduce the effects of infection.

Myth 4: The COVID-19 vaccine makes me magnetic.

Fact: The COVID-19 vaccine does not make you attractive. The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain ingredients that can generate electromagnetic fields at the injection site. According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines do not contain metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium and rare earth alloys, and manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes and nanowire semiconductors. For more information material COVID-19 vaccination approved for use in the United States

Myth 5: Vaccines will change my DNA.

Fact: The COVID-19 vaccine cannot modify or interact with DNA. Messenger RNA vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, help protect against infectious diseases. Vaccines teach cells how to make proteins that provoke an immune response. This immune response produces antibodies that prevent infection when exposed to the COVID-19 virus. mRNA does not enter the nucleus of the cell. DNA (genetic substance) is held in the nucleus of a cell. CDC offers more Scientific information About online mRNA vaccines.

Myth 6: The COVID-19 vaccine does not protect me.

Fact: Like all vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine was designed to prevent people from becoming infected with the virus or becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. Other viruses, such as polio and measles, have been found to be most likely to block the virus when about 60-80% of the population is vaccinated. This is our best shot to stop COVID-19.

Myth 7: Children do not need a vaccine because they are at low risk of getting COVID-19.

Fact: Serious illness due to COVID-19 is rare in children, but it does occur. Last year, thousands of children were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the United States, and some died. Vaccines have been shown to protect children from the development of serious illness. It also helps prevent children from transmitting the virus to others.

Myth 8: It is not safe for my child to be vaccinated.

Fact: At this time, studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children over the age of 12. Clinical trials are underway to test vaccines for young children. Like adults, children may experience some side effects after vaccination, but they should feel better soon. The COVID-19 vaccine has been used under the most intensive safety surveillance in US history, including studies in children age 12 and older.learn What the CDC says See the results of vaccines and children Recent research.

Myth 9: Vaccines can affect my infertility and cause infertility.

Fact: According to the CDC, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine affects female infertility or causes male infertility. Pregnant women need to discuss vaccines with their healthcare provider.

Myth 10: I got infected with COVID-19 and recovered, so I don’t need a vaccine.

Fact: People who recover from COVID-19 need to be vaccinated because the immune response that occurs after infection with the virus is not as strong as the protective response that occurs after vaccination. At this time, it is unknown how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. According to the CDC, people infected with COVID-19 may be re-infected with the virus and more susceptible to infection if not vaccinated.

