Is it time to throw away your face mask?This is what scientists and doctors are saying
Scientists and government advisers seem less certain than ministers. Discard the mask when the coronavirus restriction is over Of England.
Ministers suggest that by July 19, wearing a mask will be a matter of personal choice in most social situations.
But members of the science and medical community are more cautious about this being the right move.
Professor Adam Finn of the Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI) will continue to Face mask “Indefinitely” despite plans to end compulsory mask wearing.
He told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday program: “On a personal level, I always wear a mask if I have any symptoms or if I stay in a closed space with lots of other people for a long time. For a period of time, actually indefinitely. . “
Listen to the latest Coronavirus Podcast for more information on the pandemic.
Professor Finn explains: “As a pediatrician, I learned that by taking these steps, I can avoid the big problem of my child getting sick in the winter.
“Last winter, I didn’t see the respiratory virus epidemic that I saw every year throughout my career.
“So I really understood it completely, but I was confused before when I saw Asian people wearing masks on tubes in the pre-pandemic era.
“So wearing a mask is clearly what we have learned and I think it’s very valuable to do under certain circumstances. That doesn’t mean I always wear a mask, but it does. It means I wear it from time to time. “
Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick said he I’m looking forward to getting rid of his mask..
Dr. Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, which provides modeling evidence to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency Sage, said he would end wearing face masks on July 19th. He said it was “probably the right time” to consider.
He told the BBC Breakfast: If we’re going to do that, I think it’s probably the right time to consider it.
“Maybe if you’re going to get rid of them, July 19th, when hospitalizations and deaths are very low, is probably a good time to consider it,” he said.
On the other hand, according to the GP, many people may continue to wear face masks even if they are no longer required.
Dr. Erie Cannon told BBC Breakfast: “Wearing a face mask, not always in the classroom, is a very easy win for us.
“But I think it’s easy to flip the face mask, especially if you go to the hospital to visit your relatives, have your doctor’s surgery, or get on the bus.
“And if the mandate is lifted after July 19th, I think many people, including myself, will continue to wear face masks.
“I’ve heard that many people traveling by bus or London Underground, especially in winter, are accustomed to these coughs, especially in winter, and will definitely wear a face mask. If you can do the flu, and the very simple things to prevent it, why not? “
The British Medical Association (BMA) says it is “important” to take some protective measures to prevent a surge in the number of cases that have “catastrophic” effects on people’s health, NHS, economy and education. I am.
Professor Stephen Powis, National Health Director of NHS England, said he believed that people would naturally be more cautious and could continue to wear face masks of choice.
He told Andrew Marr on BBC One: Some people choose to wear a face mask in certain situations, such as in a crowded environment, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. These habits to reduce infection are good to maintain. “
