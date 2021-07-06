Health
Vaccine side effects and COVID-19 damage
- According to experts, the mild and rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are not as serious as the damage that the disease itself can cause.
- They state that the long-term effects of COVID-19 may include an increased risk of stroke, lung injury, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
- They added that there were reports of rare cases of Bell’s palsy originating from the COVID-19 vaccine, but the rate seems to be lower than that of the general population.
Which is better, muscle malaise or permanent lung damage?
Do you prefer mild, short-term inflammation around the heart, or severe damage to that organ that can lead to heart failure?
Do you have moderate pain in your upper arm for a few days, or do you increase your chances of developing Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease?
These are just a few examples of clear controls between the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and the onset of the disease itself.
The side effects of the vaccine are mild and short, but the damage caused by COVID-19 is long-lasting and even fatal.
As of this week 330 million times The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the United States, and nearly 158 million people are currently fully vaccinated.
Most so far
There are some reports of rare but more serious side effects of vaccines.
Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in late June
These include Myocarditis, Myocardial inflammation, Pericarditis, This is an inflammation of the outer layer of the heart.
In both cases, the body’s immune system causes inflammation in response to infections and other triggers.
Through follow-up, including a review of medical records, CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials confirmed 518 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis.
However, these conditions produce mild cases and no deaths or protracted problems have been reported.
People who develop these conditions usually return to their normal daily routine in just a few days after their symptoms improve, but CDC staff advises them to consult their doctor about returning to exercise or sports.
CDC
Dr. Stuart BurgerA pediatric cardiologist and medical director at the Pediatric Cardiologist Center at the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago told Healthline that the vaccine is very safe.
Inflammation of the heart tends to occur in men aged 16 to 24 years. Berger said the CDC is examining about 500 of the more than 170 million vaccinated people in its adolescent and young adult demographics.
“That’s .00025 percent. It’s very rare,” he said. “From what we know, it’s actually less common than myocarditis in the general public.”
On the other hand, even if you survive COVID-19, this disease will still occur. Permanent damage In my heart.
Imaging tests performed months after recovery from COVID-19 show persistent damage to the heart muscle, even in people who experience only mild COVID-19 symptoms.
This may increase the risk of heart failure and other heart complications in the future.
Types of pneumonia that are often associated with COVID-19 can also be a cause Long-term damage For small air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. The resulting scar tissue can cause long-term respiratory problems.
Even for young people, COVID-19 is
COVID-19 too To increase Risk of developing Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
Other potential long-term effects of the virus include: Blood clotCan cause a heart attack or stroke, Psychological problems From using a ventilator that includes post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety.
Some early reports showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was used for facial paralysis (also known as facial paralysis). Bell’s palsy..
However, the FDA does not believe that these reports exceed the rates expected of the general public.
In Israel, where all residents are automatically part of the country’s digital health registration system, some conclusions about viruses and vaccines can be reached with early data.
recently
In this case-control analysis, the researchers concluded that there was no association between recent vaccination and the risk of facial paralysis.
Science has shown that these vaccines are safe with few side effects, rumor Especially still flying online.
You can read everything from “Vaccines can give you COVID” to “Vaccines have microchips” to “Vaccines have fetal cells”.
None of these claims are valid.
Neil Reddy, 19, a second-year student at Princeton University in New Jersey and a survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma, said Teen Cancer AmericaSupports teens and young adults with cancer.
He said he had heard various unfounded and barbaric rumors about the side effects of the vaccine.
“I see a lot of it on social media from people of my age, rumors about this and it,” said Neil, who wants to study medicine.
“Some of my age groups have this idea that your own research on social media will educate you more than scientific clinical trials,” he told Healthline.
Lady added that some people in his age group even made a big deal because of the fact that one of the effects of the vaccine was arm pain.
“It seems like a bad sign,” he said. “When I heard that an mRNA vaccine would come out, I was convinced that it was effective and had few side effects.”
..
