Vaccine side effects and COVID-19 damage

Morsa Images / Getty Images

According to experts, the mild and rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are not as serious as the damage that the disease itself can cause.

They state that the long-term effects of COVID-19 may include an increased risk of stroke, lung injury, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

They added that there were reports of rare cases of Bell’s palsy originating from the COVID-19 vaccine, but the rate seems to be lower than that of the general population.

Which is better, muscle malaise or permanent lung damage?

Do you prefer mild, short-term inflammation around the heart, or severe damage to that organ that can lead to heart failure?

Do you have moderate pain in your upper arm for a few days, or do you increase your chances of developing Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease?

These are just a few examples of clear controls between the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and the onset of the disease itself.

The side effects of the vaccine are mild and short, but the damage caused by COVID-19 is long-lasting and even fatal.

As of this week 330 million times The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the United States, and nearly 158 million people are currently fully vaccinated.

Most so far General physical reaction The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine includes fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, fever, nausea, sore throat, diarrhea, and vomiting.

There are some reports of rare but more serious side effects of vaccines.

Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in late June Announcement A rare but “probable association” between the Moderna and Pfizer-BioN Tech mRNA vaccines and an increased risk of cardiac inflammation, especially in adolescents and young adults.

These include Myocarditis, Myocardial inflammation, Pericarditis, This is an inflammation of the outer layer of the heart.

In both cases, the body’s immune system causes inflammation in response to infections and other triggers.

Through follow-up, including a review of medical records, CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials confirmed 518 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis.

However, these conditions produce mild cases and no deaths or protracted problems have been reported.

People who develop these conditions usually return to their normal daily routine in just a few days after their symptoms improve, but CDC staff advises them to consult their doctor about returning to exercise or sports.

CDC Recommended COVID-19 vaccination for all persons 12 years and older, given the risk of COVID-19 illness and possibly serious complications.

Dr. Stuart BurgerA pediatric cardiologist and medical director at the Pediatric Cardiologist Center at the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago told Healthline that the vaccine is very safe.

Inflammation of the heart tends to occur in men aged 16 to 24 years. Berger said the CDC is examining about 500 of the more than 170 million vaccinated people in its adolescent and young adult demographics.

“That’s .00025 percent. It’s very rare,” he said. “From what we know, it’s actually less common than myocarditis in the general public.”