Israeli officials say the Pfizer vaccine will become less effective as the Delta mutant spreads





At the same time, “vaccines maintain an efficacy rate of about 93% in the prevention of serious illnesses and hospitalizations,” officials emphasized. In May, provincial officials reported that two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were more than 95% protective against infections, hospitalizations and severe illnesses. Reuters reported.. Israel, the world leader in vaccination, has emerged from the spring blockade. However, the recent increase in cases has revived the mask requirements for indoor meetings and public transport. And the government is considering more restrictions. Professor Nadab Davidovich, a member of the Government’s Expert Advisory Committee on Coronavirus, Told the Financial Times The new findings were based on “preliminary” figures collected by health authorities. “Delta is much more infectious, but it doesn’t seem to lead to less serious illness or death, especially given that we currently have the vaccine,” he said. The Pfizer vaccine is one of the two major vaccines given in the United States. And the delta variants are increasing here. Authorities urged people to take their shots, citing the dangers of the variant. Andy Slavit, a senior adviser to former President Biden’s pandemic response team, said in a series of tweets that the news could affect when Americans need to get booster shots. It’s worth the attention. “ He said the data were “very preliminary” and “potentially outliers.” However, if the data are retained, the most likely conclusion is that Delta is not evacuating the vaccine. … instead, this could be a signal that immunity may simply be weakened in a particular population. Recall that the Israelites were vaccinated before the United States. Therefore, the first signs of vaccine decline may be seen in Israel. “ “People who take advantage of this don’t make sense to get vaccinated because it’s not perfect. It’s quickly going exactly in the wrong direction,” he said. “The United States is ready. Death and hospitalization can be prevented by vaccination, even if weakened …. The real risk of not being vaccinated. Every day, it’s even clearer. Will be. “ Some experts were cautious about discovering Israel. Lan Barriser, head of the professional coronavirus cabinet, advises the Israeli coronavirus cabinet Told the Israeli newspaper “There was a major methodological challenge to properly assess the effectiveness of vaccines that occurred in the region,” Haaretz said.he Told the Times of Israel “It was too early to accurately assess the effectiveness of the vaccine against the mutant.” Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said in a conversation with an Israeli colleague, ” [the] That’s 64%. “ He said the finding “may turn out to be correct,” but “best data still suggest” mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, provide “advanced” protection against infection. And provide “excellent protection” against serious illness. “Most of the evidence shows that the vaccine works very well against Delta,” he said. Martin Finne Cane can be reached at [email protected]..

