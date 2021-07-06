See: Jackson County Health Department warns about mosquito-borne viruses





Jackson, me. (WLNS)- Jackson County Health Department Warned about mosquito vector viruses in the coming summer months. According to the Department of Health, mosquito-borne viruses such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), West Nile Virus (WNV), and St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE) have previously occurred in Michigan. What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)? According to the CDC Eastern equine encephalitis Although the (EEE) virus can cause rare brain infections, the CDC also states that only a few cases are reported annually in the United States.

Almost 30% of people with EEE die and survivors are known to have long-term brain problems.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, the outbreak of this mosquito virus in Michigan in 2019 was the worst since 1980. The 2019 outbreak caused aerial spraying of natural pesticides over large areas of southern Michigan.

The Jackson Health Department also states that there were numerous cases of EEE in horses and humans in 2020, and aerial spraying was done to address those cases. What is West Nile Virus (WNV)? According to the CDC West nile virus It usually spreads after being bitten by an infected mosquito. There is no vaccine to prevent this mosquito virus, and most infected people do not feel sick.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 5 infected people can have a fever.

The Jackson County Health Department recommends using insect repellent spray and wearing long-sleeved shirts to prevent mosquito bites. What is St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE)? The· St. Louis encephalitis (SLE) The virus spreads through mosquito bites, and most people infected with the virus are asymptomatic.

According to the CDC, some people can develop fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and malaise.

The CDC also states that in rare cases it can lead to death from St. Louis encephalitis. The Jackson County Health Department continues to study the virus by catching different types of mosquitoes around Jackson. This study uses a grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Health departments in other parts of Michigan are also looking for mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus and are further studying Lyme disease mites. “We go out to find mosquitoes, classify them, and submit them to laboratories for testing as needed,” said Don Hajduk, chief of environmental health at the Jackson County Health Department. Hayduk states that it is important to see a doctor if side effects occur when a mosquito bites. Hayduk also offers tips on seasonal safety for mosquitoes. Wear covered trousers, full sleeves, use Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellents, repair screens, and empty or cover water pools once a week. “This is one of the low-risk but high-results diseases,” says Hayduk. The CDC provides a detailed list on its website for additional details on habitat management, repellent use, and mosquito avoidance. If you would like to receive more information about mosquitoes and mites, please visit the Jackson County Health Department. website..

