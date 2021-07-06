COVID-19 vaccine may activate strong and persistent immunity

Share this



Researchers have found evidence that the immune response to vaccines such as the first two of COVID-19 is strong and potentially long-lasting.

The vaccine used a technology that had never been used in a Vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Both vaccines have worked well in clinical trials and both have been shown to contribute widely to disease relief, but there remains concern about how long the immunity elicited by the new vaccine technology will last.

In a new study, researchers found that nearly four months after the first dose, people who received the Pfizer vaccine still had so-called germinal centers in the lymph nodes that stir immune cells against the COVID-causing virus SARS-CoV-2. I found that I have -19. The germinal center formed as a result of natural infection and vaccination is a boot camp of immune cells, where inexperienced cells are trained to better recognize their enemies and their weapons are sharpened. A better germinal center response may be comparable to a better vaccine.

In addition, vaccination resulted in high levels of neutralizing antibodies that were effective against three variants of the virus. Beta From South Africa, which has shown some resistance to the vaccine. Vaccination elicited a stronger antibody response in people who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to those who had never been infected.

“Really Notable” Survey Results

In April, both Pfizer and Moderna reported that the vaccine provided at least six months of protection. Their report was based on tracking whether vaccinated people were infected with COVID-19. Other groups monitored antibody levels in the blood and concluded that the vaccine provided protection for at least several months. However, no one has seen how the immune response develops in the body. This may provide important clues to the strength and persistence of the immune response without the need for years of follow-up.

“”Germinal center Ali Elbedi, an associate professor of pathology and immunology, medicine and molecular microbiology at Washington University in St. Louis, said:

“The germinal center is where our immunological memory is formed. And the longer the germinal center, the stronger and stronger the immunity, because there is a vigorous selection process that takes place there and only the best immune cells survive. It is durable. 15 weeks after the first dose of the vaccine, germinal centers were found to be still strong. We are still monitoring germinal centers and they have not declined. Some For people, they are still in progress. This is really noteworthy. “

Scientists do not fully understand why there are several vaccines such as: smallpoxOthers, such as vaccines, while inducing strong protection that lasts a lifetime Whooping cough, Need a regular booster. However, many suspect that the difference lies in the germinal center quality induced by different vaccines.

COVID-9 vaccine response

Scientists have used mRNA technology to create Pfizer and Modana vaccines. Unlike most vaccines, which provide a bit of viral or bacterial protein that provokes an immune response, mRNA-based vaccines provide instructions for building and releasing foreign proteins, such as peplomer in the case of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Provide to the body.

To assess whether this new type of vaccine induces a good embryocentric response, Ellebedy and co-lead author Jackson Turner are pathology and immunology instructors and co-senior author Rachel Presti, Medicine. Associate Professor and author Jane O’Halolan, Associate Professor of Medicine, began her research in mid-December 2020 when the first COVID-19 vaccine became available.

The team, in collaboration with co-authors Sharlene Teefey and William Middleton, are both professors of radiology and performed ultrasound-guided sampling of the microgerminal centers of the armpit lymph nodes. Teefey and Middleton extracted cells from 14 people who received the Pfizer vaccine. They took samples 3 weeks after the first dose (immediately before the second dose) and at 4, 5 and 7 weeks. Ten of the participants provided additional samples 15 weeks after the first dose. Previously, no participant was infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Three weeks after the first dose, all 14 participants formed germinal centers with B cells that produced antibodies that targeted the major SARS-CoV-2 protein. After the booster shot, the response expanded significantly and then remained high. Even 15 weeks after the first dose, 8 out of 10 had detectable germinal centers containing B cells that targeted the virus.

“This is evidence of a really strong immune response,” says Presti. “Your immune system uses the germinal center to complete the antibody so that it binds well and lasts as long as possible. The antibody in the blood is the end result of the process, but the germinal center is it. Is the place where is happening. “

The researchers also obtained blood samples from 41 people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Eight of them were previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They took samples before each dose of vaccine and at 4, 5, 7, and 15 weeks after the first dose.

In individuals who had not been pre-exposed to the virus, antibody levels rose slowly after the first dose and peaked one week after the second dose. People who have been infected before had antibodies in their blood already before the first dose. Their levels soared shortly after the first dose and peaked higher than those of uninfected participants.

“We didn’t compare the effectiveness of vaccination between people with and without a history of infection, but the data showed that it worked,” says O’Halloran. “If you are already infected and vaccinated, you are your Antibody level.. Vaccines clearly add benefits, even in previous infection situations. Therefore, it is recommended that people who have been infected with COVID-19 be vaccinated. “

The study will be displayed in the journal Nature..

National Institute of Health Sciences National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Sealy & Smith Foundation, Kreberg Foundation, John S. Dan Foundation, Amon G. Carter Foundation, Gilson Longenbo Foundation, Summerfield Robert Foundation, and Helen Hey Whitney Foundation Postdoc Fellowship Funded this work. This study used samples from the COVID-19 biorepository of the University of Washington School of Medicine, which is backed by the NIH / National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

Source: Washington University in St. Louis