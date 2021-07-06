Risk-based computational model can predict spontaneous preterm birth





Newly developed predictive models help predict the imminent risk of preterm birth and avoid the negative and costly consequences of overtreatment and misdiagnosis. Premature baby. Image Credit: M.Moira / Shutterstock.com Improve predictions of imminent preterm birth Preterm birth is a difficult case to diagnose due to the nonspecific nature of the condition. Current diagnostic methods are inadequate because overtreatment of symptoms is common and costly to the patient. However, the health consequences of preterm birth not being treated effectively raise concerns not only about the long-term effects on the mother, but also about the success of the birth. A new study published by Sarah Stock and a colleague in the journal at the University of Edinburgh, UK PLOS medicineProvides a new way to address the challenge of diagnosing the symptoms of preterm birth. This was achieved by developing a risk prediction calculation model that improves the prediction of imminent preterm birth. First, researchers identified clinical risk factors for preterm birth by analyzing individual participant data from five European prospective cohort studies, including 1,783 pregnant European women, and used them naturally. We have developed a model that predicts the risk of preterm birth. The model was then validated in a prospective cohort study of 2,924 women with signs and symptoms of early labor from 26 obstetric units led by a British consultant. This allowed researchers to verify the accuracy of the model by comparing the predicted and observed results across the dataset. The findings show that the best predictive model includes a combination of key symptoms. On the surface, the inclusion of vaginal fluid fetal fibronectin concentration analysis with clinical risk factors exceeded expectations of imminent preterm birth and was more cost effective than fetal fibronectin alone. Risk prediction models show promising performance in predicting spontaneous preterm birth within 7 days of testing and can be used as part of a decision support tool to guide administrative decisions for women at risk of preterm birth. It is easily feasible and can immediately benefit women and babies and medical services by avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations and treatments. “ Unpredictable Prediction-Models Show Possibility to Limit Health Impacts During Spontaneous Preterm Birth Implementation of such a predictive model may help identify the most important factors that lead to the clinical diagnosis of adverse events such as spontaneous preterm birth. Nonetheless, this study pointed out limitations in data collection and subsequent analysis that could limit the representative meaning of this study. The data collected focused primarily on white European and British patients, with non-white participants providing limited insight into ethnic or regional differences. Therefore, including other populations can improve the accuracy of the model. In addition, risk prediction models improve actual clinical outcomes and should be further investigated if data from the Risk Predictor Development Cohort are missing. By developing more accurate and applicable predictive models, we can provide important guidelines for successful clinical treatment and avoid misdiagnosis and overtreatment that can have adverse health consequences. The majority of women with signs or symptoms of preterm birth do not give birth pretermly, but many accept unnecessary hospitalization in case of preterm birth. Risk predictors developed by our research team can help women understand their potential for early childbirth and decide whether to be hospitalized and treated. We are currently working on linking predictors to birth records, so they are easy to use as part of women’s care and can be continuously improved as more women use them. “ Dr. Stock Extending the prediction model beyond preterm birth and using risk prediction in a computational database may also provide support for other clinical treatments. This may include the diagnosis of neurodegenerative and cardiovascular disease. These disorders can have a variety of symptoms and often require specific treatment to be successfully treated. Journal reference: Stock SJ, Horne M, Bruijn M, White H, Boyd KA, Heggie R, et al. (2021) Development and validation of risk prediction models for preterm birth in preterm women (QUIDS study): prospective cohort study and individual participant data Meta-analysis. PLoS Med 18 (7): e1003686. https: / / Doi. org / 10.10. 1371 / journal. pmed. 1003686

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210705/Risk-based-computational-models-can-predict-spontaneous-preterm-childbirth.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos