A diet rich in omega 3 fatty acids with less migraine and less pain

A diet rich in omega 3 fatty acids reduces monthly frequency and intensity Migraine Attacks, new research suggests.

In this intervention study, a diet high in omega 3 was associated with a diet two less. headache A diet high in omega 3 and low in omega 6 and a diet high in omega 3 and low in omega 6 reduces the number of migraine days each month by 4 days.





Dr. Christopher Ramsden

“This is the first medium-sized controlled trial showing that targeted diet changes can reduce physical pain,” said Christopher Ramsden, MD, a researcher at the National Institute on Aging and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The doctor said. Medscape Medical News..

“Additional studies may ultimately allow us to design a better diet and integrate targeted dietary changes with medication to improve the lives of patients with chronic pain. “Ramsden said.

Research Published online June 30 BMJ.

Biologically plausible

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are precursors of oxylipin that are involved in the regulation of pain and inflammation. Oxylipin, derived from omega-3 fatty acids, is associated with pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects, while oxylipin, derived from omega-6 fatty acids, exacerbates pain and causes migraine headaches in models.Still, previous studies of omega-3 fatty acid supplementation for migraine were not conclusive.

In this study, researchers found dietary omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for migraine in 182 adults (mean age 38 years, 88% women) with chronic migraine (5-20 days a month). We evaluated the impact of the change.

All participants received a meal kit containing fish, vegetables, hummus, salads and breakfast items. They were randomly assigned to one of the three diets (two interventions, one control) for 16 weeks.

Increased omega 3 intake with a single meal (eicosapentaenoic acid) [EPA] And docosahexaenoic acid [DHA]) Up to 1.5 g / d, maintained linoleic acid (omega-6) in about 7% of energy intake.

On the second meal, EPA and DHA increased to 1.5 g / d and linoleic acid decreased to less than 1.8% of energy intake. The control diet maintained EPA and DHA at <150 mg / d and linoleic acid at about 7% of energy.

Both intervention diets are 17-hydroxydocosahexaeno, an anti-nociceptive derivative of omega-3 fatty acids, compared to a control diet that “supports biological validity” of this type of approach to relieve pain. He said he increased serum levels of acid (17-HDHA). Lumsden.

Both intervention diets also resulted in improved scores in the 6-item headache effects study (HIT-6) compared to the control diet, but the difference was not statistically significant.

However, the frequency of migraine headaches was statistically significantly reduced in both intervention groups.

The high omega 3 diet was associated with 1.3 hours less headache time per day and 2 days less headache days per month. High-omega-3 and low-omega-6 diets are associated with 1.7 hours less headaches per day and 4 days less headaches per month, with additional by reducing dietary omega-6s. Benefits have been suggested.

The high omega 3 group also reported shorter and milder headaches compared to the control group.

Based on the results, “it is reasonable for patients to attempt dietary changes as an adjunct approach under the supervision of their healthcare provider,” Ramsden said.

Better than medicine?

I agree with Dr. Levekabach, MD, at the Graham Headache Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

“These results support the recommendation of a high-omega-3 diet for patients in clinical practice,” Burch wrote. Linked editorial..

“Many people with migraine are very motivated and interested in dietary changes, and clinicians may want to provide patients with dietary information as described in the study.” She adds.

Birch Given that recently approved migraine prophylaxis reduces the number of headache days by 2 to 2.5 months compared to placebo, the magnitude of the response to the intervention diet is “notable,” he said. It suggests that it may be equal or better. “

“We’re one step closer to the long-sought goal of headache patients and their caregivers, a migraine diet backed by strong clinical trials,” Burch said.

However, experts at the UK Science Media Center were more cautious.

In a statement, Dr. Alistair McNish of the University of Reading, University of Reading, UK, warned that headache-prone people “should not start taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements for this study.”

“This was a controlled dietary intervention, with elevated levels of both DHA and EPA, with no overall significant effect on primary outcomes” (changes in HIT-6) and “secondary outcomes. Reasonable improvement, “McNish said.

“Supplement does not necessarily reflect omega 3 levels here, and other factors in the diet are not controlled. This study because omega 3 fatty acid supplements differ in purity, composition, and intensity,” McNish said. Added.

He also said that 1.5 g / d omega 3 (EPA / DHA) levels in these intervention diets were “almost in line with consumption guidance in cardiovascular health (minimum about 1 g per day recommended). Has been done) “. (American Heart Association) And for a healthy and balanced diet, many people consume well below this amount.

“Therefore, following current guidance for following a healthy and balanced diet has a role to play in general health, including headaches,” McNish said.

Dr. Tom Sanders, Professor Emeritus of Nutrition and Nutrition at King’s College London, UK, said: “Importantly, this study does not provide evidence that an omega-3 fatty acid dietary supplement benefits. However, a modest amount of salmon (1-2 servings per week) Eating advice will be in line with current healthy eating advice. “

The main funding for the study was provided by the National Institutes of Health. Ramsden does not disclose the relevant financial relationship. Burch is a board member of the American Headache Society and the Headache Cooperative of New England, and has received scholarships for his work as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the journal Neurology. Sanders is a member of the British Nutrition Foundation’s Scientific Committee and Director of Nutrition at HEARTUK. Sanders does not disclose any relevant financial relationships.

BMJ. Published online on June 30, 2021. Full text, editorial

Join us for Medscape Neurology news Facebook And twitter..