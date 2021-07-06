Coronavirus Australia: Australians may need a third vaccine jab if they want to travel abroad again

Australians desperate to dust their passports may need to roll up a third of their sleeves Coronavirus Jab, a leading expert warned before they could travel abroad again.

The federal government has stepped up the slow deployment of national immunization, outlined a four-step transition to life with Covid last week, and finally ended the relentless cycle of blockades and border closures.

Since its launch in February, more than 8.4 million vaccines have been administered.

Overseas travel has been off limits since Australia closed its borders in March last year. Borders are not scheduled to reopen from mid to late 2022.

Sydney-based epidemiologist Mary-Louise McCrows warned that two jabs might not be enough for Australians to start packing bags abroad.

She is also afraid that some vaccines received by Australians may ban entry into certain countries.

The third booster shot may be a passport to an Australian traveling abroad again (pictured, Bali vacationer)

Studies have shown that a third booster shot may be needed to protect against the virus.

“It seems like we need a third shot as more research is done and we’re learning more about Covid-19, preferably about eight months,” said Professor McLaws. Seven latest Tuesday night.

“It’s a bit like the flu. The flu shot is getting a new flu shot every year because of the way it changes, and there’s what’s called shift and drift.

“The way the virus changes, and for some years, doesn’t work until last year, and it doesn’t work well for last year’s flu shots. The same thing can happen.

“Therefore, you need to be prepared to get the vaccine every year, not just seasonally, but maybe a couple of years, maybe a little earlier.”

But she should focus on ensuring that everyone receives the first and second doses before Australia sees the third booster shot, with millions of Australians still the first. I believe I’m waiting to book a jab.

Some countries with more advanced immunization have already deployed a third booster shot as research progresses.

Professor McLaws recognizes speculation that some countries, including the United States, may not accept travelers who have been vaccinated twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine (pictured, Australians vaccinated at Sydney’s Olympic Park). I’m in the queue)

“In the UK, they’re starting to roll out that third shot, and I remember using AstraZeneca as much as we do for over the 1960s. We’ll start rolling out in mid-December. “I did,” said Professor McLaws.

“And now is the right time for them to start thinking about booster shot deployments.”

Research is also ongoing on whether recipients can “mix” vaccine brands.

“I think everyone needs to have a booster,” said Professor McLaws.

“Researchers at Oxford University are considering different types of doses, so the first dose is AstraZeneca or Pfizer and the second dose is a different study.

“And that mix and match seems to give you a better response.”

“I haven’t seen anything absolutely definitive yet, but this may, of course, suit everyone who gets that third booster at Pfizer so they can go to the United States. No, “she said.

