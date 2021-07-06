10 Stories for Zoonotic Day









July 6th is the day of zoonotic diseases. It is observed annually on the anniversary of Louis Pasteur's first rabies vaccine in humans in 1885. According to the CDC, 60% of all existing infections are zoonotic, at least 70% of emerging infectious diseases are of animal origin, and 80% of potential bioterrorist agents are zoonotic.

To commemorate the Day of Zoonotic Diseases, we have compiled a list of 10 recent articles related to Zoonosis. For related articles, please visit the One Health Resource Center. here. Targeting specific people with the West Nile vaccine is more cost effective than national planning Researchers said the West Nile vaccine program for older people in the US region, where the incidence of the virus is high, could be an age-based strategy alone or a more cost-effective strategy than the national plan. read more. Researchers identify the “hidden” life cycle of malaria parasites in the human spleen Researchers have identified a new “hidden” life cycle for malaria parasites in the human spleen. This is a discovery that may affect the malaria eradication program. read more. Q & A: WHO Updates Guidance on Testing Genetically Modified Mosquitoes In this Q & A Jan Kolaczinski, PhD, MSc, The head of the Vector Control and Insecticide Resistance Unit of the WHO Global Malaria Program will discuss new guidance on testing for genetically modified mosquitoes and what that means for researchers. read more. New coronavirus identified in Malaysian children A new dog-cat coronavirus was discovered in a child with pneumonia in Malaysia. “Like the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, this new virus has some unique genetic characteristics that suggest a recent zoonotic disease,” the researchers write. read more. Researchers report that malaria vaccine candidates are 77% effective in trials Phase 2b study results showed that after 12 months of follow-up, the malaria vaccine was up to 77% effective among young children. read more. New studies show SARS-CoV-2 transmission from humans to cats Researchers found that British people infected cats with SARS-CoV-2, but found no evidence of cat-to-human transmission. read more. Vietnam records the first case of Drakuncles Worm infection First known human case of Drakuncles In Vietnam, human worms caused by unknown worm species have been reported. read more. CDC: 2017 had the highest number of malaria cases reported in the United States since 1971 In 2017, 2,161 cases of malaria were confirmed in the United States. This is the highest number since 1971. MMWR.. read more. ACIP shortens rabies PrEP recommendations to a two-dose schedule To improve consistency with international guidance, the CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board has revised the Rabies PrEP recommendation to a double-dose vaccine schedule. read more. Q & A: What is the “next threat” after COVID-19? In this Q & A Greg Gray, MD, MPH, FIDSA, The Duke Global Health Institute describes potential new viral threats and how to target new respiratory virus surveillance in the Human-Animal Interface. read more.

