Covid-19: Traces of Delta Mutation Found in Wastewater, Western Cape “No longer Infectious”





Traces of a non-infectious Covid-19 Delta variant were detected in wastewater in the Western Cape. Sharonse Retro / Gallo Images via Getty Images

The SA Medical Research Council has detected delta variants through wastewater-based surveillance in the Western Cape.

The council has detected mutations in 19 wastewater treatment facilities in Breede Valley, Bot River, the town of Billiedolp, and Cape Town Metropole.

Both the city and the state said the virus fragments were not infectious. The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has detected Covid-19Delta variants in wastewater in Cape Town and several towns throughout the Western Cape. The detection was discovered through SAMRC’s wastewater monitoring program. SAMRC said a correlation was found between viral load in wastewater and subsequent Covid-19 cases. “For the past two months, scientists have been screening for the presence of mutations associated with alpha and beta mutants in wastewater and have found both alpha and beta mutants. Beta mutants predominate. “Dr. Labia Johnson, Deputy Director of the, said. SAMRC’s Biomedical Research and Innovation Platform (BRIP). Read | Covid-19: SA is moving in the direction of profit as the United States has announced plans to share 55 million vaccine doses globally This week, the team got reagents to test the Delta variant as well. It was detected as a predominant variant in the towns of Worcester, Lawsonville, Tauze River, Breede Valley in Deddoans, Seawater Scroof Municipality in Bot River and Villiers Dolpe, and 19 wastewater treatment plants in Cape Town Metropole. Read | Covid-19 1 year later: How water quality tests can help detect Covid-19 The team said most wastewater treatment plants had seen a sharp increase in SARS-CoV-2 viral load, as monitored by the SAMRC Wastewater Monitoring and Research Program. Dr. Mongezi Mdhluli, Chief Research Operations Officer at SAMRC, said: Precautions that may interfere with Covid-19 infection. “ Zahid Badroodien, the mayor of the city’s community and health services, said he was aware of this detection. Read | Blockage: You can go to jail to visit Houten-unless you’re there for these reasons He said: It is important to note that the viral debris found in wastewater is non-infectious. Remnants of the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been found in all wastewater treatment facilities since the start of monitoring. Recently, MRC has detected Delta variants in all processing plants except Zandvliet. The Western Cape Department of Environmental Development Planning said it was important to note that the traces of the mutants detected were fragments of the virus, no longer a living virus, and therefore did not infect wastewater. Said. “Wastewater monitoring acts as an effective additional early warning system to detect increased viral load in a particular area. This is because authorities have increased the number of positive cases in such areas. Helps to take control measures to deal with. “The department said in a statement.

