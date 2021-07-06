In the United States, 11% of people miss a second COVID-19 vaccine







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to data shared by the CDC, millions of people in the United States who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the second dose may not have returned for the second dose. Chandra Asshole, A spokesperson for the CDC Vaccine Task Force told Healio that CDC data on vaccine completion showed that 89% of people who had enough time to receive a second dose received a second dose as of June 16. He said he showed that he had received it. In the United States, less than 90% of people receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Adobe Stock.

The· Washington post report This is equivalent to about 15 million people who missed a second dose. According to Zeikel, the percentage of people returning to the second dose has dropped slightly from the 92% reported earlier this year. Zeikel pointed out one limitation of CDC analysis. However, if a person receives two doses at different locations, they may not be interrelated.

For example, if you received a first dose at a state-run clinic and a second dose from a tribal clinic, they may not be linked, as if you missed the second dose. You can see it, “said Zeikel. “Overall, this increase in missed second doses Expanded qualifications and access“Zeikel continued. “Groups that prioritized COVID-19 vaccination first were more likely to have been vaccinated at work (health care workers) or place of residence (long-term care facility), reducing barriers and adhering to recommended vaccine schedules. Could increase. “ Zeikel needs further analysis on why the second dose is delayed or missed, and public health authorities and healthcare providers are asking whether the failure or delay in administration is due to access or hesitation of the vaccine. He said it would be encouraged to work towards a better understanding. As of July 4, more than 157 million Americans (47.4% of the total population of the United States) have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 182.5 million have received at least one vaccination. I will. CDC tracking.. Zeikel said it was “important” for people to receive a second dose. “Ensuring the completion of the second vaccination is important in helping protect people from COVID-19,” Zeikel said. “The jurisdiction can work with the provider to prioritize the second dose over initiating the first dose — for vaccines that require two doses — rebook the canceled clinic. Schedule and reuse the missed second dose, promoting the importance of receiving a second dose for best protection. “ reference: According to the CDC, 15 million Anders C. 15 million people in the United States have missed a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The Washington Post. July 2, 2021. https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/07/02/missed-second-dose-covid19-vaccine/.. Accessed on July 6, 2021. CDC. COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations.. Accessed on July 6, 2021.

