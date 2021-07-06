Changes to British Covid regulations described by O’Neill as “reckless”

Northern Ireland “Do not follow Boris Johnson North Korea’s deputy prime minister said he was a “model” and was not in a position to remove face masks and rules on social distance.

Michelle O’Neill also described the changes that were set to take effect. England As “reckless” on July 19th.

England will lift most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions. This includes eliminating social distance and voluntarily rather than requiring people to wear face masks indoors.

Northern Ireland Executive Ministers will meet Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 rules in force in Northern Ireland and measures that may be relaxed, but changed to rules on social distance and face masks. Is not expected to be added.

North Ministry of Public Health On Tuesday, executives said they are currently reviewing Northern Ireland’s current location on the unrestricted pathway roadmap.

“This week’s executive meeting will consider a sequence of further mitigations and processes that we hope to move forward towards the summer, in line with the latest data,” a spokeswoman said.

An additional 417 Covid-19s have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, according to the Northern Ireland Ministry of Health. There was no further death.

A total of 37 people are being treated in hospitals in the north for Covid-19, 5 of whom are in intensive care.

Asked by a reporter if an approach similar to England would be considered in the north, O’Neill said in Northern Ireland that “here we must make our own decisions in the best interests of the people.” He said there was an administrative officer elected in.

Discussion

“We’ll have some discussions about today and tomorrow prior to Thursday’s executives. We’ll set up a program on how to remove some restrictions,” she said, “we still need very much. I’m in a space. Please be careful. ”

“The Minister of Health has made it very clear that we are not in a position to remove the face mask. I support it.

“This is when we try to get out of the limits as much as possible and move forward steadily, but I’m not yet ready to go to the end of the line because it’s not our whereabouts.”

DUP reader Jeffrey Donaldson Until the rules changed, he said, “We definitely encourage people to wear face masks and keep social distances.”

“Clearly in Northern Ireland, executives meet. There is a paper submitted by the Minister of Health that further recommends deregulation. We need to find out where we are about the spread of the virus in Northern Ireland. Yes. Ireland. ”

He said, “In the end, it is correct to move on to each person’s voluntary judgment,” but there are still many people who want to wear a face mask.

Chief Scientific Advisor and Professor of North Ian Young“It is the only part of the UK that has borders with other countries with significantly lower immunization rates, which needs to be taken into account in Northern Ireland’s decision-making,” the BBC said. Told to.

On Tuesday, the North Health Minister said Robin SwanWarned that the hospital’s emergency department was in severe tension and the entire medical and social care system was “difficult to address” current care needs.

He said this was the result of many “interrelated” factors, such as the pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic and the treatment requirements for conditions that occurred during the blockage.

“I am deeply concerned about reporting offensive and abusive behavior towards some staff,” he said.

According to the ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard, the capacity of the northern hospital on Tuesday was 104%.