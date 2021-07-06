Menthol cigarette smokers struggle to quit smoking

A New research Announced on Tuesday, smoking menthol and unscented cigarettes was found to be associated with reduced success in quitting smoking among people who smoke almost every day.

In recent years, the FDA has moved to ban almost all flavored tobacco and cigars, but menthol remains the only supporter.Still, the agency Proposed such a ban in April, And researchers say new discoveries support this ban.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, found in a study published in the BMJ journal Tobacco Control that mentor tobacco smokers, who account for nearly 40% of the study, are much more difficult to quit than non-mentor. Did. smoker. Using menthol before attempting to quit smoking reduced the likelihood that smokers could abstain for more than 28% for more than a month and 53% for more than a year compared to those who did not smoke menthol.

“this [current study] Eric Ries, an assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego and the lead author of the study, said: “I’m confirming [the FDA’s] Choices to ban menthol. “

Tobacco makers began adding menthol, known for its cooling and paralytic properties, to tobacco in the 1920s as a way to reduce the irritation caused by tobacco smoke. For years, the use of menthol has made public health experts say that it makes it easier for young people to start smoking, and smokers may consume more tobacco and nicotine, increasing the risk of addiction. I’ve been worried.

Health professionals are also concerned about the imbalanced impact on certain minority groups. For example 85% of black smokers Use menthol cigarettes compared to 30% of white smokers. Black smokers also tend to have lower smoking cessation rates, which is one of the reasons why researchers behind the new study decided to investigate the link between menthol use and smoking cessation in vulnerable populations, Reese said. Stated. “It’s a clear signal of the data.”

Before the study Investigating the effects of menthol on tobacco and discovering that menthol also makes Difficult for smokers Those who quit smoking, but these were mainly done in small groups. However, this new study examined this relationship in one of the largest cohorts studied on tobacco use (approximately 46,000).

Scientists used data from a national survey funded by the FDA. Tobacco and health population assessment Find out how likely people are to quit smoking for 30 days and 12 months. A nationally representative sample of people (17% of whom are African-American) was surveyed four times between 2013 and 2018, allowing researchers to track smoking habits of specific individuals. It was. The design also allowed researchers to identify the transition between menthol and non-menthol use and the factors that may have contributed to the continued use of cigarettes.

Researchers have found that people who switch from menthol cigarettes to unscented cigarettes are more likely to quit smoking than those who maintain their use of menthol. Participants were considered to have attempted to quit if they reported that they had attempted to quit, either by gradually reducing the number of cigarettes they smoked or by trying to quit smoking altogether.





The study also found that the association between menthol use and difficulty quitting smoking was more pronounced in non-Hispanic black smokers. The finding “shows the ongoing threat that menthol poses to the health of black Americans,” he said. International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project Professor at the University of Waterloo, Canada.

The new study, “which would be another reason why the FDA needs to move forward with plans next year and pass regulations banning menthol tobacco,” wasn’t involved in the study, but a PATH study.

Such bans have shown success elsewhere. Canada, for example, enacted a similar ban on menthol-flavored tobacco products in 2017. Follow-up study We tested the effectiveness of the ban by showing that more smokers quit smoking.

RJ Reynolds Tobacco, the maker of Newport cigarettes, the best-selling menthol brand in the United States, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The authors of the study say they are next planning to assess whether the use of menthol may affect other aspects of smoking, such as the onset that is important for young smokers. I will. “Scientific evidence is very clear about the benefits of the ban among people who smoke menthol and the continued greater devastation,” Fong said. “Menthol is not a good thing to put in cigarettes.”