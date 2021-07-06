Health
Hundreds of people contacted to rebook shots after 6 were given saline instead of COVID-19 vaccine
According to the Niagara Regional Public Health Service, six people were injected with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Port Colborne, Ontario.
We are currently contacting 205 people who booked on June 16th to book a re-vaccination. In other words, some people receive a third vaccination.
Public health says that both saline diluents and third doses are safe. The third dose does not bring “significant benefits,” he said.
“We deeply regret this mistake and want to reassure the public that immediate corrective action has been taken,” public health said in a media release.
Dr. Mustafa Hilji, Deputy Medical Officer of Health in Niagara, said state tools do not track individual doses.
The closest public health to know who received the salt was to narrow down the possibilities to a specific time frame and 205 of them.
Anyone affected will be scheduled to be repeatedly vaccinated “within appropriate intervals”.
Hilji said the call started today, but couldn’t say if some people were hesitant to be shot again.
“The person making the call is ready to talk to people over the phone about those issues,” he said.
According to public health, only people in direct contact are considered “potentially affected.”
Saline was not mixed with the vaccine prior to injection
Saline diluents and vaccines are in separate vials, and according to health authorities, they are mixed together in the preparation area before being taken to a nursing station for administration.
“While administration of saline diluent alone is not expected to have any health effects, saline diluent does not protect individuals from COVID-19,” the release said.
An audit at the end of the day at the clinic revealed that six additional doses were given, but explained that they were not included in the number of vaccine vials prepared for the clinic.
Another vial of saline diluent was used compared to the vaccine vial. This states that public health suggests that the diluent was given to some people without being mixed with the vaccine.
Management acted immediately, followed by a detailed review, stating that “we will investigate, identify and follow up with the affected people.”
Extra doses occur with other vaccines
Hilji said he has “excellent track record” in the safety of additional doses with other vaccines. Hilji said he would be careful if doctors weren’t sure about someone’s vaccine history.
For example, Hilji said he may not have a record of all three injections of hepatitis B. They may also have emigrated to Canada and previous healthcare providers may not have records of measles or tetanus vaccinations.
“Fortunately, getting an additional dose usually doesn’t give you much extra protection, but it doesn’t really hurt much,” he said.
“The biggest risk is not due to side effects [like a sore arm] From additional doses. That’s because they get COVID-19 because they don’t have full protection. “
But he also said that those who circulate in the community under the impression that they received their shots are “certainly worried.” He said public health advised people to wait a few weeks for the full benefits of the vaccine.
“We know that people are somewhat convinced that vaccines protect them, and I think vaccines do a good job of protecting people. That may have happened. There are some concerns, “he said.
“Obviously, what happened in the past cannot be changed. All we have to do is ensure that people are protected now.”
Changes to prevent errors
Whether this could contribute to vaccine hesitation, Hilji said the mistake did not indicate that the vaccine was unsafe.
“It’s just a mistake we made that we deeply regret what happened,” he said. “Everyone is advised to take the COVID-19 vaccine twice for complete protection.”
Public health in the Niagara region states that it “understands the importance” of sharing this information with the community.
It listed the steps, including some steps it took:
- Additional checks to catch errors.
- Additional training for staff.
- A new document for tracking doses from the freezer to those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
