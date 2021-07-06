June 28-July 6-Today’s Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3:00 pm, there are a total of three. An additional case of new coronavirus (COVID-19) last week.

The report every Monday has been postponed until today as the county building was closed to monitor July 4th.

Residents are vaccinated if eligible and qualified families due to low vaccination rates in Oswego County and some areas of its population and new variants continue to pose a potential threat. I also encourage my friends and friends to get the vaccine.

“If you want to get vaccinated but don’t have health insurance, come to the clinic,” said Jiancheng Huang, director of public health at Oswego County. “There is no out-of-pocket cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine first and plan to receive a second, be sure to keep your appointment. , We still have time to play our part in making our community safe for everyone. “

The· The next Oswego County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will take place on Wednesday, July 7th, from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Nicksterio Public Health Clinic on Bunner Street 70 in Oswego. The Pfizer vaccine is given to people over the age of 12. This is a double dose vaccine and participants should plan to return for the second dose on Wednesday, July 28th.

In addition, the Janssen / Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine will be available at the Oswego County Opportunity Office at Hillside Commons on 9 Force Avenue in Oswego from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Wednesday, July 14th. I will.

Walk-ins are welcome, but bookings and online pre-registration can help reduce waiting times and maintain efficient clinic operations.Move to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ Then click on the “Regional Information on COVID-19 Vaccination” link. Registration links for all Oswego County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics can be found here.

The Oswego County COVID-19 hotline is also available to help people make reservations and answer COVID-19 related questions. Business hours are 8:30 am. From Monday to Friday until 12:30 pm. Please call 315-349-3330.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people over the age of 60 who need help navigating the internet to make a reservation. Please call 315-349-3484.

Participants are required to bring identification to verify their age and identity. Minors must verify that they are at least 12 years of age or have them proved on behalf of their parents or guardians. If you have health insurance, please bring your insurance card. However, you don’t need health insurance and you don’t have to pay for the vaccine. Even people who do not have health insurance can get vaccinated free of charge.

Today’s statistics are as follows:

Oswego County: (As of 3:00 pm)

7 days in Oswego County Positive rate (Report yesterday): 0.1% (June 27: 0.7%)

Total number of active cases: 3 (June 27: 8)

Total number of positive cases: 8,131 (June 27: 8,128)

Total number of collections: 8,035 (June 27: 8,028)

Total number of tests: 235,011 (June 27: 233,707)

Total number of negative results: 223,820 (June 27: 222,524)

Total number of people during forced quarantine / quarantine: 102 (June 27: 119)

Total deaths: 93 (June 27: 93)

You can find the number of people who have been vaccinated Here..

Municipality with an incident: The map was updated on June 28th.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minette, Orwell, Williamstown

Confirmed cases of 101-150: ALBION, parish

151-200 Confirmed Cases: New Haven

Confirmed cases of 201-250: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

Confirmed cases of 301-350: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, scribe

More than 400 confirmed cases: Fulton, Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (As of today) Note – The university has reset the number, so the next number is after May 22, 2021. You can check the data for the spring of 2021. Here.. You can find data for fall 2020 Here..

Total number of active cases: 0 (June 27: 1)

Total number of confirmed cases after May 22: 4 (June 27: 4)

Total number of tests: 1,168 (June 27: 1,028) You can find out more on the SUNYO swego dashboard.

Total number of collections: 4 (June 27: 3)

Total number of quarantine rooms on campus: 0 (June 27: 0)

Total number of isolation rooms on campus: 0 (June 27: 0)

Total number of off-campus students under quarantine: 0 (June 27: 0)

Total number of isolated off-campus students: 0 (June 27: 1)

Oswego County School District: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card Here.. This indicates whether there are positive cases for students and staff in the school district.

Death at a nursing home in Oswego County: (As of July 4, no change)

Nursing home Deaths associated with COVID-19: At Nursing Home – 49 (no change) Outside Nursing Home – 7 (No Change)

Assisted Living Facility Deaths associated with COVID-19: At Assisted Living Facility – 0 (no change) External support living facility – 0 (no change)

Other Adult long-term care facility Deaths released on COVID-19: Adult long-term care facility: 0 (no change) Outside the adult long-term care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (As of yesterday’s status report)

Total number of positive cases: 2,099,676 (June 27: 2,096,940)

Total Dead (number) : 42,986 (June 27: 42,964)

* NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Health Department.

You can find other updates from the state Here..

We: (As of 2:21 pm)

Total number of positive cases: 33,736,349 (June 27: 33,634,699)

Total deaths: 605,788 (June 27: 604,072)

Total number of vaccinated doses: 329,628,544 (June 27) : 322,999,395 ).

World wide: (As of 2:21 pm)

Total number of positive cases: 184,386,271 (June 27: 181,274,355)

Total deaths: 3,988,180 (June 27: 3,926,046)

Total number of vaccinated doses: 3,250,303,703 (June 27) : 2,950,271,562 ).

resource:

COVID-19 Information:

Test information:

Residents have access to free transportation to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities. Transportation is available Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 7 pm. Ride in advance.

Vaccine information:

Others:

Link to statistics:

Note: TThe total number of positive cases in Oswego County has been cumulative since March 2020, and the number of recovery and deaths is those. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county number, but the county only tracks people who live in Oswego County. That is, students who leave their home county and return home and test positive there are included in the college dashboard, but not in the county dashboard. Their positive results are reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed on March 22, 2020.

