Pediatricians warn children hospitalized for RSV, a virus that spreads in Nashville





Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN) — Pediatricians want their parents to be vigilant. Respiratory syncytial virus usually appears in the fall, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health recommendation that RSV is now spreading to parts of the south. The virus usually spreads from October to March, but Nashville was hit earlier this year and was hit hard, says Dr. James Antoun, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Karel Junior Children’s Hospital. I will. “We usually see one case of RSV, perhaps just a handful. [during July].. Currently, we see 10 to 20 people in the hospital several times a day, “said Dr. Antoon. The CDC warns that RSV cases are increasing out of season throughout the southern United States

The news is of particular concern to Ben and Jack’s mother, Katie Wiley. The identical twins were born in just 25 weeks and spent 130 days in the NICU. “They were born at £ 1 3 ounces and £ 1 10 ounces, and when you are so small, and when you come so early, your lungs are really underdeveloped,” Wiley explained. The boys are now almost four years old, but protection from respiratory illness is still on her radar. So imagine Wily’s concerns when he receives a call from a boy’s school that Ben and Jack are ill. Disadvantages of water landing masks: winter-like viruses come back, especially for children

“One of the main symptoms they had was a persistent fever that lasted for a week,” Wiley said. Their symptoms progressed. A trip to the doctor confirmed that the boy had RSV. The good news is that they handle it well. “We are in the hospital because they weather it so well, and that it looks like a normal child’s illness, and that it is a real threat to children with lungs like them. I am very grateful that I haven’t spent time in. “ The CDC warns that certain respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Tennessee, not COVID

“It falls into the lungs, which can cause pneumonia, dyspnea, bronchiolitis associated with dyspnea, etc.” for others who also fail, Dr. Antoun said. Simple hand hygiene, surface disinfection, and maintenance of children’s homes in the event of illness can greatly help stop the spread of RSV. “Simple illnesses like RSV may be a slight cold for adults with very healthy children, but for families and more vulnerable people, they are very serious and can have life-changing effects. I’m sick, “said Wiley. Knoxville’s family emphasizes “don’t kiss your baby” during the flu season after your daughter is hospitalized for RSV

Wiley is grateful to those who have a community mindset, like her boy, who are taking positive steps to protect vulnerable people. Feel free to contact your pediatrician if your child is wheezing or having difficulty breathing.

