WHO recommends two arthritic drugs for the treatment of COVID-19





The World Health Organization will use Roche’s arthritic drugs Actemra and Sanofi Kebuzara with corticosteroids in COVID-19 patients after data from approximately 11,000 patients showed on Tuesday that they reduced the risk of death. Was recommended. The WHO Group, which evaluates treatments, says that treating severe and critical COVID-19 patients with these so-called interleukin-6 antagonists that block inflammation “reduces the risk of death and the need for ventilators.” I concluded. According to a WHO analysis, the risk of dying within 28 days in patients taking one of the arthritic drugs, including corticosteroids such as dexamethasone, is compared to the risk of 25% in patients receiving standard treatment. 21%. For every 100 such patients, four more will survive, WHO said. In addition, the risk of developing mechanical ventilation or death was 26% in those taking medications and corticosteroids, compared to 33% in those receiving standard care. WHO said that for every 100 such patients, an additional 7 would survive without a ventilator. “We have updated our clinical care treatment guidance to reflect this latest development,” said official Janet Diaz of WHO Health Emergencies. The analysis included 10,930 patients, of whom 6,449 took either drug and 4,481 took standard treatment or placebo. It took place at King’s College London, University of Bristol, University College London, Guys and St. Thomas NHS Foundation Trust and was featured in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Food and Drug Administration issued last week Emergency use authorization for Actemra For COVID-19. That’s after off-label use in pandemics boosted sales from about one-third to about $ 3 billion in 2020. According to Sanofi, sales of Kebuzara increased by 30% last year. Nevertheless, testing Actemra and Kebuzara in COVID-19 patients involved trial and error. This is because some failures occurred when companies tried the drug in different patient groups. WHO has also added more to promote access to such drugs in low-income countries facing the current surge in COVID-19 cases and viral variants, coupled with inadequate vaccine supply. I asked you to do that. “These are the people these drugs need to reach,” Diaz said.

