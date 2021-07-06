What are the symptoms of COVID? When do I need to take the test?

Are you feeling sick? Symptoms of COVID-19 vary from person to person and can resemble a cold or flu.

Here’s what you need to know about viruses and when to get a COVID test:

Click the link below to jump to the answer.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

The symptoms of COVID-19 are wide-ranging, and everyone infected with the virus is infected with the virus in a slightly different way.

A person may experience only one or mild symptoms, or severe symptoms that require urgent medical attention.

People are also infected with COVID-19 and can become infected, but they do not feel or show any symptoms (this is known as asymptomatic).

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are:

Fever (37.5 ° C or higher)

Fever (37.5 ° C or higher) Night sweats and chills

Night sweats and chills cough

cough Malaise

Malaise sore throat

sore throat headache

headache Runny nose or stuffy nose

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are:

Muscle and joint pain

Muscle and joint pain Loss of odor

Loss of odor Loss of taste

Loss of taste diarrhea

diarrhea Vomiting or nausea

Vomiting or nausea Decreased appetite

The serious symptoms of COVID-19 are:

Shortness of breath or dyspnea

Shortness of breath or dyspnea Chest pain and pressure

Chest pain and pressure Loss of speech or movement

If you have severe symptoms, call Triple 0 for emergency medical assistance.

For more information on COVID-19, please contact the free 24-hour National Coronavirus Helpline (1800 020 080).

To check symptoms online, go to the Australian Government healthdirect coronavirus (COVID-19) symptom checker..

What are the symptoms of COVID Delta Variant?

The highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming a major strain of the virus.

The delta variant has the same symptoms as above, but the following four symptoms are commonly reported:

headache

headache sore throat

sore throat Runny nose

Runny nose Fever (37.5 ° C or higher)

The latest information on the COVID-19 epidemic is as follows:

Are my symptoms flu, cold, or allergies?

Symptoms of the flu and cold are similar to those of COVID-19.

The only way to know which one has is to use the COVID-19 test.

Allergies can exhibit symptoms similar to COVID-19, but there are some important differences between the two.

Fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, but it does not occur with allergies.

Allergic symptoms include itchy eyes, watery eyes, and sneezing.

How long does it take for COVID symptoms to appear?

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 1 to 14 days after a person is exposed to the virus.

People with COVID-19 may also be asymptomatic. That is, they do not feel or show symptoms, but they can still infect others.

Read more about vaccine deployments:

How long will the COVID symptoms last?

Mild symptoms of COVID-19 generally last up to 2 weeks.

However, some people experience the symptoms of the virus for weeks or months. This is known as the long COVID.

People with long COVIDs report extreme fatigue and malaise, dyspnea, and prolonged “brain fog.”

Long COVID research is underway, An Australian study estimates about 1 in 3 people infected with COVID-19 Will continue to have a long COVID.

Another Australian study of people recovering from severe COVID-19 It shows that 2 out of 3 people have ongoing problems.

When should I have a COVID test?

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should be tested as soon as possible, even if the symptoms are mild.

You may also be instructed to undergo a COVID-19 test if you are in contact with a person infected with the virus, visit an exposed area, or have forced quarantine.

According to the National Health Guidelines, if the COVID-19 test is negative but the symptoms persist, you need to stay home until the symptoms stop.

Even if you have been vaccinated with COVID, you should test for symptoms of COVID-19.

Where can I get a COVID test near me?

COVID-19 testing is available at testing clinics or some GP clinics.

If you want to book a COVID test at your GP, the following are important: Please call in advance Then tell them about your symptoms and your potential exposure to the virus from travel or contact.

The COVID-19 test is free in Australia. However, you may need to pay the GP a consultation fee if a consolidated bill is not provided.

Click the link below to find your state or territory COVID testing clinic.

How long does the COVID test result take?

It may take up to 2 days to receive the results of the COVID-19 test.

How you receive your test results depends on where you tested them.

You should stay home until you get the test results.

This article is a compilation of information from the Australian Ministry of Health. healthdirect, State and Territory Health Sector, and World Health Organization.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

Loading form …