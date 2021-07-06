Irish Vaccine Passport-Latest Guidance

Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will introduce vaccination certificates, also known as “vaccine passports,” this month.

Republic of Ireland European Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) Program, Unique to Northern Ireland Proof of vaccination program..

Travel restrictions for both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are in flux and subject to change. Before you travel, it’s a good idea to check what requirements are met.

Vaccine passport of the Republic of Ireland for overseas travel

Republic of Ireland joins EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) Scheme, This is a digital proof that a person has one of the following:

I was vaccinated against COVID-19

Received a negative test result or

Recovered from COVID-19

However, each country remains responsible About unique entry requirements and rule definitions, Not standardized at EU level. What you need to enter when presenting this certificate depends on the actions and validation rules being implemented at your destination. As a result, the Republic of Ireland may have taken a unique approach to DCC.

The following information is provided by Ireland Citizen information July 6:

DCC is only available to people living in the EU.

The Republic of Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel occurring within the EU and EEA starting July 19. These plans are subject to public health advice that day.

The DCC contains some relevant information about the vaccine or test or recovery and a unique ID number, which is available free of charge in both digital and paper formats. The certificate contains a QR code to prevent fraud.

Vaccination is not a prerequisite for travel.

The Irish Government has not yet published official guidelines on how to obtain a DCC. Say on June 28th: “A team of civil servants are working together to provide an EU digital COVID certificate in Ireland. Soon, we will be clearly informed of the steps required to access the EU digital COVID certificate.”

However, on July 6, Ireland’s Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told reporters, “Next week, by July 19, it will be issued by email and mail to everyone who needs to travel abroad.” ..

The Irish Government is currently advising to ban all non-essential international travel prior to July 19, 2021. If travel is mandatory, you will need to check the immigration restrictions that apply in other countries.Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Country travel advice page..

From 19 July, the Republic of Ireland is expected to be consistent with EU travel restrictions and “emergency braking” systems. For those arriving in the Republic of Ireland, there are several scenarios that may come into effect on July 19.

1. From July 19th, you will arrive in the Republic of Ireland from the EU or EEA for public health advice.

If you have a DCC and arrive in the Republic of Ireland from within the EU or EEA, you do not need to perform an RT-PCR test on arrival and no quarantine. (* If the DCC is based on a non-RT-PCR test [antigen] You must have an RT-PCR test within 72 hours of arrival. )

If you If you arrive in the Republic of Ireland from within the EU or EEA without a DCC, you will need an RT-PCR test on arrival, but there are no quarantine requirements.

2. From July 19th, you will arrive in the Republic of Ireland from outside the EU or EEA for public health advice.

Emergency braking systems are quickly applied to countries where concerns and changes of interest have arisen. This is adjusted at the EU level to protect against importing variants.

If a country is put on an emergency brake, the Irish Government’s advice is to avoid traveling to that country.

2a.Arrival from outside the EU without emergency braking

If you arrive in the Republic of Ireland from outside the EU without emergency braking and have evidence of valid vaccination, you do not need to perform travel-related tests or quarantine.

If there is no valid evidence of vaccination, you need to do the following:

Evidence of negative RT-PCR test results within 72 hours prior to arrival

Self-quarantine (home quarantine)

Take post-arrival testing-this is provided through HSE

2b.Arriving from outside the EU with emergency braking

If you have evidence of vaccination, you should do the following:

Shows negative results from RT-PCR tests performed within 72 hours of arrival

Self-quarantine (home quarantine)

Take post-arrival testing-this is provided through HSE

If there is no valid evidence of vaccination, you need to do the following:

Create evidence of negative results from RT-PCR tests performed within 72 hours of arrival

Complete mandatory hotel quarantine

Take a test after arrival

Citizen information also states that the approach to travel outside the EU / EEA also applies to round-trip travel to the United Kingdom and the United States.

There are no restrictions on round-trip trips to Northern Ireland. However, if you arrive in Ireland via Northern Ireland and are staying abroad 14 days before your arrival, you must comply with the relevant restrictions.

Northern Ireland Vaccine Passport for Overseas Travel

June 24, Northern Ireland Ministry of Health issued a vaccine certificate First published in hardcopy format It has a digital alternative that will be available by mid-August.

As of July 6 Tentative arrangement Introduced by the Ministry of Health of Northern Ireland, it allowed people to travel before the official COVID-19 vaccine certification was implemented in late July.

The provisional written confirmation, valid only until 11:59 pm on July 31, is only available to:

Two COVID-19 vaccines in Northern Ireland

We can only provide proof of holiday or flight booking (until July 19, 2021) to foreign countries that require confirmation.

If you meet these requirements, you can apply for provisional vaccination certification. Online here..

If you plan to travel after July 19, 2021, you will need to wait until the official vaccination certificate is available in late July.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann Said on July 5th In addition to the provisional certification system, his staff is working on a comprehensive certification system (CCS).

“The final CCS will take the form of a printed certificate supplemented by the mobile phone app,” Swan said.

“This system provides internationally recognized evidence that carriers have been vaccinated with both vaccines at least two weeks before travel, have shown immunity to the virus, or have been tested negative in the last 72 hours. Offers.

“A comprehensive solution will be available by July 19th.”

The complete system, which is currently undergoing cybersecurity checks, provides an agreed UK-wide form of certification and will be fully functional when the interim arrangement expires.

You can read the FAQ about Northern Ireland Vaccine Certificates Here..