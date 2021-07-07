Teens die during sleep after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. CDC is investigating





(AP Photo / David Goldman, File)

Video: Authorities promise new tactics to persuade Americans hesitating to shoot at the vaccine. Tampa, Florida (WFLA) —The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who died a few days after receiving two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan. According to reports. According to his family, the boy Jacob Clinic was unaware of the underlying medical condition. “The CDC knows a 13-year-old boy from Michigan who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination,” says spokeswoman Jade Frus. Said in an email to The Detroit News. “This case is currently under investigation and it is premature to assign a specific cause of death until the investigation is complete.” Clinic aunt Tammy Barrage, Told Detroit Free Press He received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Walgreens store on June 13. She said he suffered from abdominal pain on June 15 and complained of fatigue and fever, as well as common post-vaccination symptoms. He died on June 15th. “He died at home in the middle of the night,” Burages said. Elsa Update: When will the storm land? How much rain do you expect?

County health officials told the newspaper that the coroner’s office had performed an autopsy and the clinic’s death had been reported to the CDC. “Investigation of whether there is a correlation between his death and vaccination is currently underway at the federal level with the CDC,” the Saginaw County Health Department said in a statement. “In the meantime, the health department continues to encourage families to talk to their doctors to weigh their own risks and benefits of vaccination.” The boy’s family said an autopsy showed that he had died and that the heart was enlarged when there was water around the heart. “We are currently considering toxicology, tissue reporting, and blood tests,” said Dr. Russell Bush, a coroner in Saginaw County. “There is talk with the CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Obviously, everyone is interested in this case. As long as we test and investigate potential issues related to youth death. I’m doing everything I can. “ “Baby Doo” identified 58 years after discovering a toddler dead in a stream

“When a serious adverse event, such as death, is reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) after COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC will report all medical records related to the case, including death certificates and autopsy reports. Request and confirm. ”Said. “Some of the reported adverse events were caused by vaccination, but they may have happened by accident.” May, The CDC said it is investigating reported cases of heart problems Teens and young adults vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. According to CDC data, more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis occur in people under the age of 30 who have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. As of July 4, more than 157 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/health/coronavirus/teenager-dies-in-sleep-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine-cdc-investigating/

