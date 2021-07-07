MOH lists activities to avoid for 7 days after Covid-19 jabs, health news and top stories

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), swimming, cycling, lifting heavy objects, and ball and racket games are some of the activities that should be avoided for 7 days after the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The clarification of the MOH recommendation on Monday followed the revised recommendation that people should avoid strenuous physical activity after administration of any of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

Earlier recommendations on June 11 recommended that vaccinated individuals avoid strenuous physical activity for a week after the second dose of mRNA Covid-19 jab.

According to the latest recommendations, highly competitive sports and PE classes are also considered fierce and should be avoided.

Physical activities that can be safely performed one week after vaccination include casual walking, stretching, standing work, and household chores.

“Everyone, especially adolescents and young men under the age of 30, is advised to avoid strenuous physical activity, such as strenuous exercise, for the first week after the first and second doses,” MOH said in a recent recommendation. It is stated in.

“If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or abnormal heartbeat during this time, you should see a doctor immediately.”

The ministry said it updated its recommendations based on new data at home and abroad.

In the latest information on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said a 16-year-old man had a heart attack shortly after having an intense weightlifting session at the gym six days after receiving the first dose. Said that it caused. Of mRNACovid-19 vaccine.

Investigation is ongoing.

According to the latest information on the safety of HSA, 7 out of 12 cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer layer of the heart) that occurred in individuals after mRNA vaccination were men under 30 years old. did.

This was higher than expected for this age group, he said.

Two inflammatory conditions occur more often in men than in women.

“Most people with national and internationally observed vaccine-related myocarditis present with mild symptoms and recover without problems, but the condition can be exacerbated by factors or intense activity that may affect the heart. There is sex, “MOH said on Monday.

A cardiologist contacted by The Straits Times yesterday agreed that it would be wise to refrain from moderate exercise for at least a week after vaccination.

Moderate exercise includes weight training, fast walking, slow jogging (5kmh to 6kmh), cycling and swimming.

“Given the new knowledge about the risk of myocarditis in young men after Covid-19 vaccination, it is wise to refrain from moderate to high intensity exercise for a week,” said senior consultant Professor Tan Huay Cheem. I will. At the Department of Cardiology, National University of Singapore Heart Center.

“This is because even with a low incidence, it is not possible to predict who will develop myocarditis after vaccination.”

High-intensity exercise includes moderate activities at a thrilling pace, such as circuit training, intense weight training, sprinting and long-distance swimming.

Professor Tan said this precaution should be applied to all individuals, but younger people in particular are more likely to engage in more active and intense activities.

“As a general guide, strenuous exercise will be an activity that you can’t speak in full text during training,” he said. “If you can walk and sing while exercising without breathlessness, it’s a low-intensity exercise.”

He said high-performance athletes who are worried about losing conditioning can consider “lowering their exercise level” at low intensity.

Dr. Kenneth Ng, a cardiologist at Novena Heart Center, believes it is wise to “completely rest from exercise for a week to 10 days after vaccination.”

After that, he said, he could gradually increase his activity.