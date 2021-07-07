Princess Maxima Center and Germany’s Top Center Start Collaboration for Childhood Cancer Research

The Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology will undertake close collaboration with the top German center in Heidelberg in the field of childhood cancer research. With this strategic cooperation, the Princess Maxima Center in the Netherlands and the Hopp-KiTZ Childhood Cancer Center in Germany aim to accelerate the development of better treatment options for children with cancer.

In this “twin program”, Princess Maxima Center, Hop Pediatric Cancer Center Heidelberg (KiTZ), German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and Heidelberg University Hospital (UKHD) are working together as outstanding centers in the field of pediatrics. I will. Cancer research.

The Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology is a research hospital where all children with cancer in the Netherlands are treated. Health professionals and scientists work closely together to provide the best care, improve treatments, and develop new perspectives for the future. KiTZ is also set up according to this “Comprehensive Cancer Center” model.

Máxima and KiTZ

Máxima and KiTZ will need a joint research budget for the next few years. Experts at both centers estimate that more than € 10 million will be required to invest and donate to address the most urgent research priorities. It aims to enable young patients throughout Europe and around the world to benefit from modern treatments and diagnostics. Collaboration includes clinical research, infrastructure and IT platform expansion. This makes it possible, among other things, to share anonymized patient data for clinical studies. Another focus of the collaboration is the development of the latest combinations in the areas of immunotherapy and targeted therapies for children and the establishment of patient-specific laboratory models.

Pediatric oncology

Childhood cancer is relatively rare, yet more than 6,000 people die each year in Europe. By working together in Europe, more patients can participate in accurately targeted clinical trials and increase their chances of cure. Every year, 600 children are diagnosed with cancer in the Netherlands. Throughout Europe, the disease affects 35,000 children and teens each year. About a quarter of them cannot be cured with currently available standard treatments, and more than 6,000 cannot tolerate the disease. This makes cancer the most common cause of death from illness in children and teens.

As the name of the Princess Maxima Center comes from, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding between laboratories. She was enthusiastic about partnering with research centers working for children with cancer across Europe and was confident in the success of the collaboration. The signing ceremony was held at the Dutch Embassy in Berlin as part of a three-day official visit to Germany by the royal couple.

Alexander Egermont, Science Director at the Princess Maxima Center, said:

“What we have in mind at this level of collaboration is truly unique. With a unique, jointly complementary infrastructure, we aim to accelerate the development of tomorrow’s medicines.” The Twin Program is open and shared and accelerated at all steps from basic and clinical research to the implementation of routine care. This approach provides the impetus for a whole new perspective on childhood cancer. Currently, one in four children with cancer does not survive the disease. To develop tomorrow’s treatments as soon as possible, we need to work together as a prestigious center in Europe.

Stefan Pfister, one of the directors of Hopp-KiTZ in Heidelberg, Germany, said:

“If we really want to improve treatment options for children with cancer and accelerate their development compared to the last 30 years, it will require huge investment and effort along the entire innovation chain. , From the laboratory to the patient.

Michael Baumann, CEO of DKFZ, said:

The “twin program” of the two centers is an integration level of crystallization that is not achieved overnight, but is clearly the result of many years of successful collaboration between the Princess Maxima Center and KiTZ, DKFZ, and UKHD. Of pediatric oncology research. With the Princess Maxima Center, we have the best possible partner for the European Alliance to treat childhood cancer in the long run.