Health
Princess Maxima Center and Germany’s Top Center Start Collaboration for Childhood Cancer Research
The Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology will undertake close collaboration with the top German center in Heidelberg in the field of childhood cancer research. With this strategic cooperation, the Princess Maxima Center in the Netherlands and the Hopp-KiTZ Childhood Cancer Center in Germany aim to accelerate the development of better treatment options for children with cancer.
In this “twin program”, Princess Maxima Center, Hop Pediatric Cancer Center Heidelberg (KiTZ), German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and Heidelberg University Hospital (UKHD) are working together as outstanding centers in the field of pediatrics. I will. Cancer research.
The Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology is a research hospital where all children with cancer in the Netherlands are treated. Health professionals and scientists work closely together to provide the best care, improve treatments, and develop new perspectives for the future. KiTZ is also set up according to this “Comprehensive Cancer Center” model.
Máxima and KiTZ
Máxima and KiTZ will need a joint research budget for the next few years. Experts at both centers estimate that more than € 10 million will be required to invest and donate to address the most urgent research priorities. It aims to enable young patients throughout Europe and around the world to benefit from modern treatments and diagnostics. Collaboration includes clinical research, infrastructure and IT platform expansion. This makes it possible, among other things, to share anonymized patient data for clinical studies. Another focus of the collaboration is the development of the latest combinations in the areas of immunotherapy and targeted therapies for children and the establishment of patient-specific laboratory models.
Pediatric oncology
Childhood cancer is relatively rare, yet more than 6,000 people die each year in Europe. By working together in Europe, more patients can participate in accurately targeted clinical trials and increase their chances of cure. Every year, 600 children are diagnosed with cancer in the Netherlands. Throughout Europe, the disease affects 35,000 children and teens each year. About a quarter of them cannot be cured with currently available standard treatments, and more than 6,000 cannot tolerate the disease. This makes cancer the most common cause of death from illness in children and teens.
As the name of the Princess Maxima Center comes from, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding between laboratories. She was enthusiastic about partnering with research centers working for children with cancer across Europe and was confident in the success of the collaboration. The signing ceremony was held at the Dutch Embassy in Berlin as part of a three-day official visit to Germany by the royal couple.
Alexander Egermont, Science Director at the Princess Maxima Center, said:
“What we have in mind at this level of collaboration is truly unique. With a unique, jointly complementary infrastructure, we aim to accelerate the development of tomorrow’s medicines.” The Twin Program is open and shared and accelerated at all steps from basic and clinical research to the implementation of routine care. This approach provides the impetus for a whole new perspective on childhood cancer. Currently, one in four children with cancer does not survive the disease. To develop tomorrow’s treatments as soon as possible, we need to work together as a prestigious center in Europe.
Stefan Pfister, one of the directors of Hopp-KiTZ in Heidelberg, Germany, said:
“If we really want to improve treatment options for children with cancer and accelerate their development compared to the last 30 years, it will require huge investment and effort along the entire innovation chain. , From the laboratory to the patient.
Michael Baumann, CEO of DKFZ, said:
The “twin program” of the two centers is an integration level of crystallization that is not achieved overnight, but is clearly the result of many years of successful collaboration between the Princess Maxima Center and KiTZ, DKFZ, and UKHD. Of pediatric oncology research. With the Princess Maxima Center, we have the best possible partner for the European Alliance to treat childhood cancer in the long run.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210706/Princess-Maxima-Center-and-German-top-centers-embark-on-childhood-cancer-research-collaboration.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]