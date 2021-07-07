With the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine, why is there no vaccine against HIV yet?





It took me several months to devise a vaccine for COVID-19, but nearly 40 years later, there is still no vaccine for HIV. Many questions have been asked why. But I have another question. Will the technology used to find the COVID-19 vaccine help me find the HIV vaccine? In the early 80’s we thought we would probably ever have an HIV vaccine. “It cures HIV, but how to make sure it’s cured,” said Dr. Rowena Johnston, vice president and principal investigator of amfAR (American AIDS Research Foundation). That was two years ago and it hasn’t happened yet. Why haven’t I been vaccinated for 40 years? ” Dr. Anthony Fer is an assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Kansas. There are several reasons why what works with COVID-19 may or may not work with HIV. 19. When HIV enters the body, it creates its own moving target. “Fail says that because HIV infects human T cells, this becomes an even bigger problem, making it more vulnerable to other diseases and infections. Still, researchers continue to look for it. In April, early research on HIV vaccines was promising in limited clinical trials, but Fehr believes we may still be years ahead. I was surprised. ” It was. HIV treatment has made great strides, but vaccines are needed to prevent infection. There’s still a lot to do before we know if the vaccine being studied at the Scripps Research Institute in California will work.

It took me several months to devise a vaccine for COVID-19, but nearly 40 years later, there is no vaccine for HIV. Why are there so many questions. But I have another question. Will the technology used to find the COVID-19 vaccine help me find the HIV vaccine? In the early 80’s we thought we were probably now vaccinated against HIV. “AmfAR scientists are working not only on how to cure HIV, but also on how to confirm that it has been cured,” said Rowena, vice president and principal investigator of amfAR (American AIDS Research Foundation).・ Dr. Johnston said. That was two years ago, but it hasn’t happened yet. “And there’s a reason we haven’t been vaccinated for 40 years,” said Dr. Anthony Fer. Fehr is an assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Kansas. There is a reason why what worked with COVID-19 may or may not work with HIV. “Well, I think what you need to understand is that HIV is a very different virus,” Fehr said. Part of the problem is that when HIV enters the body, like COVID-19, it creates a target that moves itself. “You really can’t get rid of it because the virus actually gets into your DNA, and the virus actually inserts its own copy of that DNA into your own DNA,” Feil said. This is even more problematic because HIV infects human T cells. This makes you more vulnerable to other illnesses and infections. Still, researchers continue to look for it. In April, early research on HIV vaccines proved promising in limited clinical trials. But Fehr believes we may still be years away. “I would hesitate to say that it would happen within the next five years, but I might be surprised,” Fer said. HIV treatment has made great strides, but vaccines are needed to prevent infection. There’s still a lot to do before we know if the vaccine being studied at the Scripps Research Institute in California will work.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmbc.com/article/with-rapid-development-of-covid-19-vaccine-why-no-vaccine-yet-for-hiv/36947482 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos