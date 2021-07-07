Children in Washington are lagging behind regular vaccinations because of the risk of missing school starts

Dr. Beth Dawson Hahn, a pediatrician at the Harbor View Medical Center, is accustomed to diagnosing children with zoom. Sometimes a child’s health checkup is limited to a short telemedicine call with his parents.

As a result, many boxes are no longer checked, especially during peak pandemics. In addition to regular vaccines against common illnesses such as chickenpox, injections are given to prevent more serious viral infections such as measles, mumps and rubella. Many went without vaccines unless parents were willing to take their children to visit.

Public health authorities and clinicians are currently struggling to catch up. The number of vaccines given to children under the age of 18 in Washington has decreased by hundreds of thousands compared to pre-pandemic levels. New state and federal data show. In April 2020, doses given to children aged 4 to 17 years were reduced by 70% to 80% compared to the average over the last five years.

And this year, families need to provide a copy of a medically validated immune record or a valid tax exemption for their children to attend school.

If you do not have a record by the first day of school, you will not be able to attend directly.

Dr. Dimitri Christakis, pediatrician and director, said: Seattle Children’s Center for Children’s Health, Behavior and Development. “It’s a problem, it needs to be fixed, and it’s another way kids have been thinking about it later.”

New state rules were technically launched last year. However, the school building was nearly closed, making this the first year the school needs a medically validated immune record or special exemption. Children can also be excluded from school if there is no adequate record showing a long list of vaccines. Chickenpox, polio, hepatitis B, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine combination, and measles, mumps, rubella combination.

Most children receive the required vaccine before they reach school age, but some vaccines require booster immunity as the child grows up. Students do not need to be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. It is only approved in an emergency and has not been fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. However, qualified adolescents and teenagers can receive the shot and other regular vaccines at the same time. This is a change from the previous CDC recommendation to administer the COVID-19 vaccine alone.

Vaccinations have been well below average for all age groups until the last few months, according to new data. In December, the number of vaccines given to children aged 11 and 12 was above the state-wide average when children were immunized with meningitis and human papillomavirus and were prone to tetanus boosters. , Has been above average for several months since then.

In general, pediatric vaccine distribution tends to peak in August as families compete to make reservations before school begins. In the average year of August, Washington providers administer approximately 250,000 pediatric vaccines. However, in August 2020, vaccines were reduced to about 175,000.

Authorities did not provide region- or city-specific data, but overall declines may be unevenly spread throughout the state.

In Seattle, pandemics rarely reduced vaccine compliance. As of June 6, approximately 97% of students in the district had the latest vaccinations, according to Seattle Public School officials. Just two years ago, more than 7,000 students were out of date before school began.

Approximately 212 of the 1,000 or so non-compliance students in the school district attend “Tier 1” schools. This is a poorly serviced colored student, an uncontained student, or an immigrant or learner of English.

District data generally show that Tier 1 schools have low vaccine compliance. This also applies to a subset of schools with school-based health centers where students can get vaccines for free.

However, officials say the school district has been a major impetus for providing students with up-to-date information, especially at the end of this year’s school year. At Seattle World School, the city’s school with the lowest vaccine compliance, about 58% of students were in compliance on June 6, compared to 69.5% by June 20. Was there. I visited the school’s health center, ran a vaccine clinic, and in some cases went to a student’s home, workplace, or place of worship.

“We’ve been working on immunization compliance all year long,” said Samara Hoag, Health Services Manager at SPS. “But at the end of the year, we sent a message to (school) nurses individually and as a group.”

Vaccine requirements for the new state will occur at the same time that the school is coordinating safety logistics for the next pandemic school year. Students and teachers will need to wear masks, wash their hands and stick to many other health and safety protocols when they return to school in the fall, according to Ministry of Health officials. This is guidance that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may change. Prevention adjusts national guidelines.

State health officials say the school district is now reminding the school district of a new vaccine policy, hoping that it will have a long lead time to notify families with outdated records.

Authorities say they are trying to understand the factors that explain the persistent delay in vaccination, in addition to the large-scale transition to telemedicine. For example, they are investigating whether the hesitation of vaccines related to COVID-19 has spread to the hesitation of getting other vaccines, such as those needed to attend school, state health. Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary of State for COVID-19, said the department.

“We’ve been trying a bit of mapping to confirm. Is there a correlation between the Washington community, which has lower childhood immunization rates compared to what we see in COVID? Is still in progress, “she said.

Authorities are also monitoring COVID-19 vaccination rates for children. As of June 22, approximately 17% of children aged 12 to 15 years have been fully vaccinated. 33.9% of 16 and 17 years old were also fully vaccinated.

Dawson Hahn of Harborview said families are more likely to accept taking their children to the usual vaccine because of the high rates of COVID-19 vaccination and the low levels of infection, at least among adults.

“Now everyone is trying to do the routine care they were postponing, so I think there will be a delay in some clinics. [in getting an appointment]”She said, but she added,” Most pediatric clinics are trying to get the vaccine somehow, knowing that the vaccine is late. “