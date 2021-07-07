Can Fecal Transplantation Help Recovery in COVID-19 Patients?





It may be worth investigating fecal transplants to treat COVID-19 infection, suggesting doctors in a letter published in the journal Intestines, After they used the procedure in two patients to prevent the recurrence of another bacterial infection.



Not only infected Clostridium difficileBoth patients happened to be infected with COVID-19, and their symptoms resolved rapidly after fecal transplantation. Fecal transplants, or officially known fecal microbiota transplants (FMTs), aim to restore a healthy range of microbes in the intestine (microbiota) and boost the body’s immune response. The authors explain that the procedure is used primarily to treat recurrence. Clostridium difficile Infection of two people just before the initial symptoms of coexisting COVID-19. The first case was an 80-year-old patient with pneumonia and sepsis (blood poisoning) in addition to recurrence. it’s difficult infection. Symptoms of COVID-19 infection, including fever, were confirmed by a positive swab test. He was given remdesivir and plasma-containing antibody (“convalescent plasma”) against SARS-CoV2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection. So far, there is little evidence that any of these treatments will significantly accelerate recovery from infection. Unexpectedly, two days after the transplant, his COVID-19 symptoms resolved without further exacerbating his pneumonia. The second case was a 19-year-old patient with inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis) who was being treated with immunosuppressive drugs.He was hospitalized for recurrence it’s difficult infection. He was treated with antibiotics and received a fecal transplant to prevent further recurrence. Fifteen hours later, he developed a suspected COVID-19 infection. This was confirmed to be positive in the swab test. Then, with the exception of two isolated episodes of fever, his COVID-19 symptoms disappeared without any special treatment for them. Fecal samples used for transplantation were tested for SARS-CoV2, as were both patients on admission. All tests have returned to negative. “Our main conclusion from these cases is [stool transplant] Seems to be safe and equally effective in treating recurrence [C difficile infection] Patients with COVID-19 coexisting. “A more speculative question is [it] It can affect the clinical course of COVID-19, “they write. Both patients had risk factors for severe COVID-19 infection, but both patients experienced only mild illness. [stool transplant] By potentially affecting the interaction between the microbial flora and immunity, it alleviated the more detrimental consequences, “they suggest. There are only two of these patients, and it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions about the effectiveness of fecal transplantation to treat COVID-19 infection. However, the authors state that these findings reflect the findings of two similar published cases. “These data suggest that manipulation of the gut microbiota may deserve further investigation as an immunomodulatory strategy for COVID-19,” they write. Therefore, they are planning clinical trials to see if fecal transplants added to standard COVID-19 treatment can help stop infection in that route. reference: Rapid resolution of COVID-19 after transplantation of Biliński J, Winter K, Jasiński M, other fecal microflora. Intestines. 2021. doi: 10.1136 / gutjnl-2021-325010.. This article has been republished from the following sources: Note: The material may have been edited in length and content. Please contact the citation source for more information.

