Children’s serial with the highest sugar content revealed





Parents have been warned that the sugar content of “child-friendly” cereals is incredibly high. The new report details the low nutritional value of almost all cereals that captivate children with bright colors and cartoons. 6 Malt O Meal Marshmallow Mateys contains 12g of sugar per serving. This is equivalent to eating 3 teaspoons of sugar, or 5 and a half digestive biscuits. About 92% of cereals sold to children still contain high or medium levels of sweets. And more than half have at least moderate levels of salt. Both numbers are higher than in 2020 (91% and 59%, respectively), but will improve in 2019. Malt O Meal Marshmallow Mateys is the worst criminal, calling himself “a delicious and nutritious breakfast for the whole family.” Each serving contains 12g of sugar. This is equivalent to eating 3 teaspoons of sugar or 5 and a half digestive biscuits. It’s more than a Tesco jam donut covered with sugar (6.5g). Cereals also contain the same amount of salt as a packet of potato chips (0.5g per serving). Even more scary is that 100g contains more sugar than a can of cola. If your child is pouring their cereal, it is unlikely that they are using potion controls. Children aged 7 to 10 should consume no more than 24 g of free sugar (six sugar cubes) daily. Many people can go far beyond their healthy limits.. NHS recommends daily amount of sugar based on age Why do you need to limit sugar? Why do we need to limit sugar when it’s delicious and happy? Eating too much sweets can lead to weight gain and is itself associated with many health problems such as type 2 diabetes. It can also cause irreversible tooth decay. The government recommends that free sugar should not exceed 5 percent of the energy (calories) you get from food and drink each day. Free sugar is added to foods and drinks, but it is also naturally found in honey, syrups, unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies and purees. Free sugar is found in a variety of products, from chocolate and biscuits to orange juice, marmalade and honey. Food nutrition labeling does not list the number of sugars caused by “free sugars” or the number of natural sugars such as milk, making it difficult to monitor intake. For more information on how to read nutrition labels, NHS website.. Only 2 of the 126 cereals analyzed check all boxes for a healthy choice. The data was collected by Action on Sugar and Action on Salt researchers based at Queen Mary University of London. This was featured in The Food Foundation’s Broken Plate 2021 report, highlighting how progress in improving breakfast cereals has stagnated in recent years. This year we saw only a slight improvement in overall sugar content, an average reduction of only 0.4g. Researchers fear that parents may be fooled into buying serials that provide little nutritional value. 6 Cereals, which often use cartoon characters and healthy words in their packaging, can make parents think the product is healthier. 6 Frosty has long had a cartoon mascot called Tony the Tiger. Contains 8g of sugar per serving Some retailers have promised to remove Cartoon characters from their package, But many still try to appeal to bright-colored children. Breakfast cereals are often considered a healthy option when compared to croissants, pastries and bread. Sonia Pombo, Campaign Manager for Action on Salt, explains: “This can significantly contribute to increased blood pressure and an increased risk of developing obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.” Katharine Jenner, campaign director for Action on Sugar and Action on Salt, has called on new health minister Sajid Javid to confront food companies. She states: “Food companies are healthier as 10 out of 30 children graduate from primary school due to overweight or obesity and the total cost of obesity to a wider society is estimated at £ 27 billion. You should be forced to offer choices. “Sure, does Mr. Havid believe that every child has the right to grow healthy?” Worst criminal To understand how high the sugar content of some children’s favorite cereals is, the sugar content of some other sweet foods is shown below. Plain McVitie Digestive Biscuit: 2.2g

1 typical croissant: 4g

Jam donuts: 6.5g

Schweppes Lemonade 250ml Glass: 11g

Haribo Star Mix 25g: 13.75g Three of Kellogg’s cereals contain more than 8g of sugar per serving (at least 2 teaspoons). These are Frosties, Krave Chocolate Hazelnut and Krave Choco Roulette. 6 Keron’s Crave Cereal is one of the worst criminals 6 A copy of a chocolate-filled pocket such as Lidl (pictured) or Tesco is as sugary as the original Krave product. Frosty has long been called the cartoon mascot Tony Tiger, Krave’s marketing included animated biscuits. Lidl and Tesco’s unique chocolate pockets also contain approximately 8.5g of sugar per recommended serving. Nature’s Paschoco Chimp, on the other hand, implies that its ingredients are natural and that a cheeky monkey invites children to try it out in the box. However, like coco pops, cereals contain 9g of sugar per serving. It’s not surprising to see some of the chocolate-centric cereals offer multiple spoons of sugar. However, even those that are considered healthy, such as Nature’s Path Organic Gorilla Munch Corn Puffs Cereal, hide high sugar content (8g per serving). Better choice There were some cereals with low sugar scores, such as fruit bowl banana wheat biscuits and Aldi Harvest Morne Crisprice, with 2g and 1.5g of sugar per serving, respectively. Morrisons and Tesco’s “Super Smooth Food Ridge” contains less than 0.5g of sugar per serving. However, of the nearly 200 grains studied, only two were low-sugar, low-salt, and high-fiber grains. These were Troo Calm Porridge + with chamomile and gentle ginger and Troo Happy Porridge with Flaxseed Omega3s and Uplifting Cinnamon. Dietitians tell people not to eat carbs, so reveal three reasons why you’re hungry for sugar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15510249/child-friendly-cereals-highest-sugar-content/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos