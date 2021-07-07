Health
The pollen and mold season lasts 8-9 weeks longer than it was 20 years ago-due to climate change
New studies suggest that the season of allergies is getting longer and worse for patients with hay fever.
Researchers have examined allergen data collected in the San Francisco Bay Area over the last two decades.
They found that the local pollen and mold season was extended by 8-9 weeks a year from 2002.
The Stanford University School of Medicine team California, D Climate change Rising temperatures are responsible for prolonging the season of allergies.
A new study at Stanford University examined data on aerial pollen and mold spores collected by a pollen counting station in Los Altos Hills, California from 2002 to 2019 (file image).
They found that the local pollen (trees, weeds, grasses) and mold seasons have been extended by 8-9 weeks in the last 20 years (above).
“Climate change is really a health problem and we are now living and breathing the effects of climate change,” said senior author Dr. Kali Nado. Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Stanford University Press release..
“As an allergist, I realized that it was my duty to track pollen counts and that the pollen season on trees started early each year.
“My patient was complaining.” This year is a very tough year, “but then I waited and thought I was saying that every year.
Allergies occur when the body’s immune system considers a substance harmful and overreacts to it.
Reactions can be mildly unpleasant, from sneezing and watery eyes to life-threatening ones such as sudden drops in blood pressure that narrow the airways and the inability to breathe normally, such as anaphylactic shock.
Having hay fever means having an allergic reaction to the powder found in flowering plants.
What is hay fever?
Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen, a fine powder derived from plants.
During the spring and summer seasons when the plants are in bloom, there is a lot of pollen in the air.
This reaction usually occurs when pollen comes in contact with someone’s eyes, nose, mouth, or throat.
Symptoms are:
Cough Sneezing Runnynose Itching, red or watery eyes Headaches Tiredness
People who suffer from allergies can take over-the-counter medications, wash their clothes regularly, vacuum indoors, and dust.
Avoiding grass, cut flowers, and smoke can alleviate symptoms, much like drying clothes indoors, where pollen is less likely to adhere.
Source: American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology
Due to its microscopic size (less than 0.007 inches), pollen can travel far, be easily inhaled, and penetrate deep into the lungs.
Pollen from grasses and trees is usually released between April and May, while pollen from weeds such as ragweed is released from June to July.
According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, about 8% of US adults over the age of 18 suffer from hay fever, an allergic reaction to pollen.
Published in the journal for research Science report, The team saw aiPollen and mold spore data collected by the Los Altos Hills Pollen Counting Station.
Researchers calculated pollen concentrations from grass, trees, weeds, and mold spores from 2002 to 2019.
Although allergens from more than 100 species of plants and fungi have been identified, this study focused on the 20 most common species.
They found that the local pollen and mold season was extended by 8-9 weeks.
This means that the allergy season, which usually begins in April, begins as early as the first week of March or the last week of February.
researcher We also looked at environmental data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on temperature, precipitation, and carbon dioxide levels.
They found that the high temperatures of spring in winter extended the pollen season of trees, and that the pollen season of weeds was associated with higher temperatures in spring and summer.
Researchers say climate change is due to longer pollen seasons due to higher temperatures, and mold seasons due to rainfall and subsequent droughts.
Due to the higher summer temperatures, the pollen season has been lengthened, and increased mold numbers have been found to be associated with rainfall and subsequent droughts.
Nado consults a doctor, especially if you are experiencing severe allergies. Adjust allergy treatment accordingly.
“The reason for the increase in allergies is that it helps patients know that pollen is in the air longer than before,” says Nado.
“Patients need to track local pollen counts and don’t just assume that allergies start at the same time each year.”
