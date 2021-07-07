Clear signs of a high risk of stroke can appear 10 years ago

Clear signs of a person’s susceptibility to stroke can appear up to 10 years before the event, suggesting studies published online. Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry..

Stroke patients experienced a significant decline in cognitive ability and daily routine function about 10 years before the first stroke than those who did not have a stroke.

Women, carriers of the APOE gene associated with Alzheimer’s disease, and poorly educated women appear to be at greatest risk.

The general cognitive decline after stroke and the inability to perform daily activities of independent daily activities are due to the accumulation of physiological changes. However, it is not clear when these changes will actually begin.

To further investigate this, researchers evaluated the cognitive abilities of 14,712 Rotterdam study participants, including memory, language fluency, reaction time, and manual dexterity, between 1990 and 2016. I have repeatedly used various certification tests.

The test included the widely used Mini-Mental State Examination to assess memory problems and the severity of dementia. A Stroop task that tests the speed of mental processing. Purdue Pegboard test to evaluate manual dexterity.

They also evaluated participants’ ability to perform basic activities of independent daily activities such as laundry, eating and changing clothes (BADL), and more advanced activities such as financial management (IADL).

We then checked the participants’ medical records to monitor their health status through 2018. Each person who had a stroke during the monitoring period was matched with three non-stroke participants based on age and gender.

The researchers then plotted changes in cognitive and daily functioning in both participants, including 10 years before and 10 years after the stroke.

During the average monitoring period of 12.5 years, 1662 participants had their first stroke. The average age at which this happened was 80 years.

Analysis of test score patterns revealed a clear difference in cognitive and routine functioning up to 10 years before the event between those who had a stroke and those who did not.

The results of the Mini-Mental State Examination (about 6.5 years ago) showed a clinically significant difference, but it began to appear about 8 years ago. It’s a Stroop task (almost 6 years ago), but it started to differ about 10 years ago. And the Purdue Pegboard test (almost 4 years ago), but started to differ about 9 years ago.

And scores on all cognitive tests continued to decline more rapidly in people with stroke than in those without stroke in the years following the event.

Differences between basic daily function scores and advanced daily function scores appeared two and three years ago, respectively, and even those who had a stroke in subsequent years continued to decline more rapidly. ..

More than half (1000; 60%) of people who had a stroke were women. APOE gene carriers and less educated people (both known as “cognitive reserves” but surrogate indicators) were more likely to be affected by a sharp decline in cognitive skills and day-to-day function. ..

Since this is an observational study, the cause cannot be determined. Researchers also acknowledge certain limitations, such as the inability to stratify orbits by type of stroke and the lack of data on the severity of stroke.

Nonetheless, they suggest that their findings indicate that many years ago there may be obvious signs in people at high risk of stroke.

“Our findings show that future stroke patients will begin to deviate from stroke-free controls by 10 years before the acute event, and individuals with cognitive decline are at increased risk of stroke and are candidates for preventive trials. It suggests that it could be. “

“The accelerating decline in pre-stroke cognitive and routine function means that people with future strokes will accumulate intracerebral damage years before acute events such as cerebrovascular disease, neurodegeneration, and inflammation. It suggests that you are suffering from doing, “they explain.