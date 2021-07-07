Source of information for Galveston Church camp with 125 positive coronavirus tests, says pastor





According to county health officials, the outbreak was due to the participation of more than 450 students in grade 6-12 student camps in late June.

“Unfortunately, when I returned from the camp, more than 125 campers and adults reported that they tested positive for COVID-19, and hundreds more were infected with COVID-19 at the camp.” Wesley said.

“And when infected people return home from camp, hundreds of others are likely to have been exposed.”

The Clear Creek Community Church is a League City-based inter-denominational church with five campuses south of Houston.

The Galveston County Health District said it had been notified of the first positive incident related to a church camp at the Tehas Camp & Retreat in Gidings outside the county on June 27. According to the district, at least three samples from the outbreak were identified as deltacoronavirus mutants that are susceptible to transmission to others. More samples have been tested. “In this outbreak, at least for now, most people who test positive appear to be old enough to be vaccinated. These vaccines are safe and effective, and you, your family, And your community, “said Dr. Philip Kaiser of GCHD in a statement. Of the 57 cases reported to the Galveston Health Authority, 6 were groundbreaking cases and were defined as infected more than 14 days after the second vaccination. GCHD agency agency for 90 additional people, including those who do not live in Galveston, saying there may be a delay in the lab reporting results due to Independence Day holidays Said he reported himself to. “The health district works closely with church leaders to investigate outbreaks, track potential contacts, and provide guidance and resources,” said health district officials. “The youth group did not leave the campsite during their stay. They contacted their church counselors. No other camper vans were on the scene.” Tejas Camp & Retreat monitors the health of its staff and continues to use the safety and testing recommended by the state and the CDC, Paul Biles, Executive Secretary, told CNN on Tuesday. According to Biles, the only group that used the facility at the time of the outbreak was the Clear Creek Community Church. According to Wesley, services on all five campuses of the church were canceled until Wednesday. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have endeavored to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols. We are surprised and saddened by the changes in this event. Our hearts are those infected with the virus. It breaks because of, “Wesley said in his letter. Church community. Health officials have said that those who attended the Clear Creek Community Church camp feel sick or have “close contact” with those who test positive after attending the camp at home while waiting for test results. We are asking you to test and quarantine. “This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we need to take precautions,” Keizer said in a county statement. Some people who tested positive after attending the camp were vaccinated against Covid-19, county officials said.

Steve Almasy and Theresa Waldrop of CNN contributed to this report.

