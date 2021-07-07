A new study reveals how a series of sleep losses affect mental and physical well-being-ScienceDaily





All that is required is to lose sleep for three consecutive nights, significantly deteriorating mental and physical health.New research published in Annual report of behavioral medicine We examined the results of sleep for less than 6 hours for 8 consecutive nights. This is the minimum amount of sleep that experts say to support the optimal health of the average adult.

Soomi Lee, an assistant professor of aging chemistry at the University of South Florida, found that after just one night of sleep loss, the greatest surge in symptoms appeared. The number of mental and physical problems steadily worsened, peaking on day three. At that point, studies show that the human body is relatively accustomed to repeated sleep loss. But on the sixth day, when participants reported the worst severity of physical symptoms, everything changed. “Many of us think we can pay our sleep debt on weekends and be more productive on weekdays,” Lee said. “But the results of this study show that a single night’s sleep loss can significantly impair your daily functioning.” The data provided by the Midlife survey in the United States included nearly 2,000 middle-aged adults who were relatively healthy and well-educated. Of them, 42% had at least one night of sleep loss, an hour and a half less sleep than their regular routine. They recorded their mental and physical behaviors in a diary for eight consecutive days, allowing researchers to see how sleep loss causes physical exhaustion. Participants reported a pile of feelings of anger, nervousness, loneliness, frustration, and frustration as a result of sleep loss. They also experienced more physical symptoms such as upper airway problems, pain, gastrointestinal problems, and other health concerns. These negative emotions and symptoms continued to rise throughout consecutive sleep loss days and did not return to baseline levels without more than 6 hours of night sleep. About one-third of adults in the United States sleep less than six hours a night. Lee says that once it becomes a habit, it becomes increasingly difficult to fully recover from sleep deprivation and continues a vicious cycle of worsening daily well-being, which can affect professionals. A previous study led by Lee found that losing just 16 minutes of sleep could affect work performance. Her previous findings also show that mild sleep loss can reduce daily mindfulness. This is an important way to manage stress and maintain a healthy routine. Lee says the best way to maintain a strong daily performance is to set aside to sleep for at least 6 hours each night.

Story source: material Provided by University of South Florida.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

