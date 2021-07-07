California’s highest COVID infection rate shifts to rural counties

Most of us are familiar with the good news. In recent weeks, the rate of covid-19 infections and mortality has plummeted in California to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

According to California Public Health Service statistics, the average number of new covid infections reported daily dropped by a staggering 98% from December to June.

And to reinforce that trend, about 70% of Californians over the age of 12 are partially or fully vaccinated.

However, state health officials report nearly 1,000 new covid cases and more than 20 covid-related deaths per day. So where in California does covid continue to boil? why?

Analysis of state data shows some clear patterns at this stage of the pandemic. The total number of cases and deaths plummeted as vaccination rates increased across the state. But within that broader trend, there are significant regional discrepancies. County with relatively low vaccination rates reported much higher infection and mortality rates in May and June than counties with higher vaccination rates.

According to CDPH data, California counties had about 182 new covid infections per 100,000 inhabitants between May 1 and June 18, less than half of all inhabitants over the age of 12. Was vaccinated at least once. By comparison, in counties where more than two-thirds of residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose, there were approximately 102 covid infections per 100,000 residents.

“If you live in an area with low vaccination rates and have a few people who have begun to develop the disease, it will spread rapidly among those who have not been vaccinated,” said an assistant professor of clinical preventive medicine. Rita Burke says. Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California. Burke noted that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus currently prevalent in California amplifies the threat of serious outbreaks in areas with low vaccination rates.

Regional disagreements in covid-related deaths are also prominent. From May 1st to June 18th, counties with an initial inoculation rate of less than 50% had about 3.2 Covid-related deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. This is almost double the mortality rate in counties where more than two-thirds of residents received at least one dose.

The pattern is clear, but there are exceptions. Some of the less populated mountain counties with low vaccination rates (Trinity and Mariposa) also had relatively low new infection rates in May and June. Similarly, some suburban counties with high vaccination rates (such as Sonoma and Contra Costa) had relatively high new infection rates.

Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, said: “One is a vaccine. It’s very important, but not the big picture. One is naturally acquired immunity, which is huge in some places.” The third is by taking precautionary measures or simply. He said they are still successful in avoiding infection by living in less infected areas.

As of June 18, approximately 67% of Californians over the age of 12 had been vaccinated with at least one Covid vaccine, according to the State Department of Health. But it masks wide differences between the state’s 58 counties. For example, in 14 counties, less than half of residents over the age of 12 were fired. In 19 counties, more than two-thirds had.

County with low immunization rates are mostly steep and rural. Almost everything is politically conservative. In January, about 6% of state infectious diseases occurred in 23 counties, and in November a majority of voters voted for President Donald Trump. By May and June, that number had risen to 11%.

Studies have shown that politics is involved in vaccine hesitation in many communities, but access is still an issue at many of California’s rural outposts. Taking shots twice a month is difficult, or at least inconvenient, for people who live far away from the nearest medical facility.

“If it takes 30 minutes by car to the nearest vaccination site, you may not be as likely to do so as it is 5 minutes from home,” Burke said. “So we, the public health community, have been aware of it and have actually worked together to eliminate or mitigate its access problems.”

Many of the counties with low vaccination rates were predominantly remote, so infection rates were relatively low during the early months of the pandemic. But as covid reaches these communities, prior exposure and lack of acquired immunity exacerbate their vulnerability, Rutherford said. “People may not have been vaccinated, or their immune background may not yet be high,” Rutherford said.

State officials have persuaded Californians to hesitate to get the vaccine, even to introduce a lottery of vaccines, as new infections become unbalanced in areas with low vaccination rates. I’m working to do it.

But the most compelling are friends and family who can help counter disinformation that is prevalent in some communities, says Lorena Garcia, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Davis. Believing in people by hesitating or getting involved in political debates probably won’t work.

When talking to her own skeptical relatives, Garcia avoided politics: “I just explained any question they had.”

“Vaccines are a good part of our lives,” she said. “That’s what we’ve been doing since we were babies, so that’s what we’re trying to do again.”

Phillip Reese is a data reporting specialist at California State University, Sacramento and an assistant professor of journalism.

This story was created by KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national news room that reports on health issues in detail. This is one of the three major operating programs of the KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KHN is the publisher of California Healthline, an editorial independent service of the California Health Care Foundation.