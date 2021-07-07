The Delta variant has arrived in Pramas. Health officials encourage vaccination – Plumas News





The Plumas County Public Health Service today announced that a delta variant has been detected in Plumas. Plumas News asked where in the county it was detected and when the latest number of cases will be announced this week. That information will be shared upon receipt. In the meantime, the following is a press release from public health. The Plumas County Public Health Service has learned that there is a new, more contagious strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, known as the “delta” variant of SARS-CoV-2, in Plumas County. The delta variant was first identified in India and is now rapidly spreading around the world, including California. It is more susceptible to infection than the original strain of coronavirus and causes more serious illness. All three Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States are resistant to infection with, if infected, or developing severe Covid-19 disease, a variant of coronavirus, including Delta. Provides strong protection. Experts warn that coronavirus variants are more likely to occur in unvaccinated people. The longer the virus circulates, the greater the chance of mutating to new, more threatening variants. Return to masking and, in some cases, other restrictions may be required. This is already happening in some countries. The director of the Plumas County Public Health Service said: The best way to stop it is to vaccinate as many people as possible. I recommend it to anyone who is eligible to help fight the virus by being vaccinated. It’s the best we can do to protect children who haven’t been vaccinated yet and not have to impose pandemic restrictions like in other countries. “ The only best way to stop the spread of coronavirus variants and protect yourself, your family and your community is to get vaccinated. Increasing the proportion of COVID-19 vaccinated communities can limit the extent and opportunity for COVID-19 to develop into new variants. Other safeguards include continued use of facial coverings and increased social distance. Neither is needed in most configurations, but it also helps limit the potential spread of COVID-19, which also reduces the chances of variant development. If you haven’t got the COVID-19 vaccine yet, check our website for information on how to get it in Plumas County. There is no cost for the vaccine. If you have any questions, please contact the Plumas County Public Health Service (530-283-6337) or send us an email. [email protected] Alternatively, please visit our website at www.plumascounty.us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.plumasnews.com/delta-variant-has-arrived-in-plumas-health-officials-urge-vaccination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos