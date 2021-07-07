Citing mental health, pediatricians recommend gradually resuming face-to-face classes





THOUGH CHILDREN is unlikely to be a major source of community transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and resumption of face-to-face classes should begin in low-risk areas, according to pediatricians who attended. there is. Webinar Sponsored by the University of the Philippines (UP). “There are many things to consider, but there are many benefits to starting school because of the psychological consequences that the long-term lack of (physical) school education has caused our children. “Dr. Ma said. Liza Antoinette M. Gonzales, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and vice dean of UP Medical College, was held at a virtual event entitled “COVID-19 in Children”. “If we can open a mall or business, we should consider opening a school (at some point).” The Ministry of Health (DoH) case report recorded 1,441,746 COVID-19 cases as of July 5. About 148,000 cases (about 10.6%) are under 20 years old and 6.5% are under 15 years old. “Mortality is low in the younger age group and increases with age,” said Dr. Joselin A. Yousebio, president of the Philippine Pediatric Society, consistent with reports worldwide of one child. I emphasized that.– –10% of diagnosed COVID-19 cases. “Generally children are calm” “COVID-19 is generally mild in children and gives better results compared to adults,” Dr. Gonzales quoted in February 2021. Research We reviewed 10,251 pediatric patients in 31 countries, where fever (63.3%) and cough (33.7%) were found to be the most common symptoms among children. She added that severe cases of COVID-19 in children are usually due to pre-existing medical conditions and comorbidities. In an online registration focused on pediatric COVID-19, the Philippine Pediatric Infectious Diseases Association recorded 972 cases in the country between July 3, 2020 and May 31, 2021, 38% of which were mild. did. 25%, moderate; and 20%, asymptomatic. Serious cases accounted for 10%. In severe cases, 7%. “The true burden of infection in children is unknown due to the lack of more systematic testing of children, including children with mild symptoms as part of contact tracing,” said Dr. Gonzales. It was. Return to school? Commenting on President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s rejection of the proposal to resume face-to-face lessons, Under Secretary of Education Dr. Diosdad M. San Antonio said: It is not infected, but it also respects the president’s decision to emphasize the health and safety of children and Filipinos. “ After having conversations with educators and stakeholders, DoH is considering a gradual implementation of face-to-face classes. “There were many recommendations set and presented by the organization, but start by piloting first in a specific area of ​​low risk to ensure that the school has all the safety measures it needs to follow. We need to, “said Dr. Eusebio. Dr. Gonzales agreed that caution and caution should be taken when choosing a pilot area. “Before resuming school, you need to consider the following: Is there a persistent community infection? Are teachers vaccinated? The school infrastructure provides appropriate physical for children. Are you prepared with enough ventilation and enough space to secure space? ”She said. — — Bronte H. Laxamana

