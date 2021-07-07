Bovine vaccine and bovine tuberculosis skin test tests may end controversial badger culling





A new skin test for bovine vaccine and bovine tuberculosis (bTB), which may put an end to the controversial killing of badgers, has begun. The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) is conducting field trials on a farm in Hertfordshire.This is a government strategy Badger culling phased out Deploy the vaccine by 2025. Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Bovine tuberculosis is one of the most difficult and unruly animal health challenges facing the UK today. I am a guide to helping the earth in your daily life “Badger selection has led to a significant reduction in disease, but no one wants to continue the selection of protected species indefinitely. “That’s why we build on this progress by accelerating other elements of our strategy, such as bovine vaccination and improved testing, so that we can eradicate this insidious disease and phase out badger culling as soon as possible. I am. “ M. tuberculosis costs taxpayers about £ 100 million annually, and more than 36,000 cows were slaughtered last year primarily to control diseases that affect the respiratory system. A joint statement by the Supreme Veterinary Officers of England, Scotland and Wales said the trial was an “significant step forward.” “If successful, a world-leading project could lead to the first rollout of bovine bTB vaccine and diva skin testing to change the course of this horrific disease affecting many countries around the world. It helps, “they added. Badgers, a protected species, can infect livestock with the disease, but wildlife activists say they are not the main cause of cattle epidemics. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> Cattle vaccine and skin test trials could put an end to the controversial badger culling. (Photo: Lee Pengelly / Loop Images / Universal Images Group via Getty)

Dawn Varley, Deputy CEO of Badger Trust, said: “Because bTB is a disease of cattle and spreads from cattle to cattle, and mainly through the movement of cattle from farm to farm, we have been seeking full-scale investment in cattle vaccines for more than 10 years, so we are fighting. You can only win by tackling cattle disease. “ The vaccine has already been tested in countries including New Zealand. However, a new skin test will allow the veterinarian to identify which cows have been vaccinated and which have the disease. This was not possible before. The first phase of the test will determine the safety and accuracy of the Diva skin test, starting at the Hertfordshire farm and expanding to more farms in England and Wales. If successful, Phase 2 will try both the vaccine and the skin test together and collect evidence to license the product for use in the United Kingdom. Ms. Varley welcomed the plan, but added: “This is 280,000 out of an estimated population of 485,000. We say this is a horrifying number and jeopardizes the survival of the local population.”

